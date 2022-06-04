Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Derby Best Bets for Saturday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Epsom Best Bets Saturday 4th June 2022

Templegate Epsom Horse Racing NAP

4:30 Epsom (DERBY): NATIONS PRIDE (NAP) @ 13/2 with BetUK

Supplemented for £75k for the race recently so that tells us connections think he’s got a chance. Comes from the Charlie Appleby yard that have won 2 of the last 4 runnings of the Derby too and could not have been more impressive in winning at Newmarket last time out in a Listed race by 7 lengths.

Templegate Epsom Horse Racing NB

The Cheveley Park Stud owners like to target this race – they also run Bashkirova – but this Sir Michael Stoute runner, with Ryan Moore riding, is preferred. A good second at Kempton on the AW last time out and should now be spot on for this.

Other Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips,Plus Epsom Derby Best Bet (Saturday 4th June 2022)

