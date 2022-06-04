Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Derby Best Bets for Saturday

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Epsom Best Bets Saturday 4th June 2022
- 4:30 Epsom (DERBY): NATIONS PRIDE (NAP) @ 13/2 with BetUK
Supplemented for £75k for the race recently so that tells us connections think he’s got a chance. Comes from the Charlie Appleby yard that have won 2 of the last 4 runnings of the Derby too and could not have been more impressive in winning at Newmarket last time out in a Listed race by 7 lengths.
- 2:35 Epsom: POTAPOVA (NB) @ 7/2 with BetUK
The Cheveley Park Stud owners like to target this race – they also run Bashkirova – but this Sir Michael Stoute runner, with Ryan Moore riding, is preferred. A good second at Kempton on the AW last time out and should now be spot on for this.
Other Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips,Plus Epsom Derby Best Bet (Saturday 4th June 2022)
- 2:00 Epsom: BLUE TRAIL @ 11/2 with BetUK
- 3:10 Epsom: MODERN NEWS @ 13/8 with BetUK
- 3:45 Epsom: STONE OF DESTINY @ 13/2 with BetUK
- 5:15 Epsom: BOSS POWER @ 13/2 with BetUK
- 5:50 Epsom: COMMANCHE FALLS @ 11/2 with BetUK
