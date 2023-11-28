Curious to find out more about CBS Sports’ Champions League pundit Jamie Carragher? Read on as we take a deep dive into the ex-Liverpool and England defender’s personal life, including who Carragher’s wife is and whether he has any children.

Who Is Jamie Carragher’s Wife?

With the Champions League campaign well underway for the 2023/24 season, viewers of CBS Sports’ coverage are curious to find out a little bit more about the personal lives of the pundits, and this includes former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

There are numerous questions surrounding the 45-year-old’s personal life, such as who is his wife and whether he has children – so read on as we aim to provide you with all the details within this article.

Carragher’s career on the pitch is incredibly well documented, from winning the Champions League with Liverpool to representing England on 38 occasions, but less is known about his life at home.

The Bootle-born ex-professional soccer player is in fact married, and tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Nicola Hart back in 2005, whom he went to school with from an elementary age.

Although they went to elementary school together, they didn’t start dating until Carragher was 18-years-old, marrying nine years later, and have remained inseperable ever since.

Despite little information being readily available about Nicola on the internet, it is reported that she is an interior designer and that she deals with a number of high-end clients’ interior design needs.

Do Jamie Carragher & Nicola Have Any Children?

Having been together for over 25 years, and married for more than 15, it’ll come as little surprise to learn that Jamie and Nicola have two children together.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2002, James Carragher, who was then followed by Mia Carragher in 2004.

James has followed in his father’s footsteps in becoming a professional footballer, currently on the books of EFL League One side Wigan Athletic, having left Liverpool back in 2017.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for the ‘Latics’, but made his debut for the club in the EFL Cup against Hull City back in August 2021, and spent a brief spell on loan with National League side Oldham Athletic during the 2022/23 season.

19-year-old Mia is a model, dancer, and singer, who is currently based in New York attending the highly regarded Lee Strasberg’s Theatre and Film Institute and boasts around 85,000 followers on Instagram.