The Miami Dolphins now hold one of the most unwanted records in the NFL post-season, as their time without a win in the playoffs now extends to longer than any other team in the league.

Lions End Winless Playoff Streak

Detroit are one of the most unsuccessful teams in the NFL when it comes to the post-season, but over the weekend they were able to end a winless drought that stretched back over 32 years.

The Lions were involved in one of the closest matches of the Wildcard round over the weekend, but they were able to edge past the Rams by one point on Saturday night to continue their incredible season.

Jared Goff’s side were able to earn a spot in the Divisional round against Tampa Bay this weekend, but their win wasn’t good news for everyone in the league – especially not the Miami Dolphins.

The Detroit Lions last won a playoff game as the 1991 Lions in the Divisional Round in January 1992… until tonight. With tonight’s win in the Wild Card round, the Lions have their first playoff win in 32 years. As a result, the Miami Dolphins now have the longest drought… pic.twitter.com/AlPGzpGfuS — Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) January 15, 2024

Detroit hadn’t won a playoff game in 32 years before Saturday night, with nine consecutive losses in post-season games setting the record for the longest losing streak in playoff history.

After snapping their losing streak in the post-season, the Lions are now +900 outsiders with most bookmakers to win Super Bowl LVIII next month.

Miami Dolphins Hold New Unwanted Record

With the Lions finally ending their terrible post-season record on Saturday night, Miami took over as the side with the longest win drought in the postseason.

The Dolphins were rather unceremoniously knocked out off this years playoffs by Kansas City, who easily dispatched of their opponents in the Wildcard round.

Miami’s latest loss in the post-season means that their winless streak in the playoffs now extends back over 24 years – with their last win coming in 2000.

Although they failed to snap their losing record this year, it seems like it should only be a matter of time before the Dolphins finally get some success in the playoffs, but the same can’t be said for the two teams behind them in the post-season drought.

Las Vegas and Washington are the two sides behind Miami in the hunt for a playoff win, but with both finishing on negative records this year it may be some time before we see either team in the post-season.

Longest Active Drought Without Post-season Win