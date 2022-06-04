Top 7 New Epsom Derby Betting Sites With Horse Racing Free Bets

With the 2022 Epsom Derby almost upon us, horse racing fans will be doing their research and looking to win big on Derby Day. With that being said, here at SportsLens we have compiled a list of the seven best new Epsom Derby betting site for you, where you can utilise your horse racing free bets.
If this interests you, then read on and find out how you can claim some magnificent betting offers and free bets ahead of the 2022 Cazoo Epsom Derby on Saturday 4th June.
Bet UK Epsom Derby Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Bet UK are offering new customers the chance to make a sizeable return on their betting for the highly anticipated 2022 Epsom Derby race.
The race takes place at 4.30pm on Saturday 4th June, and Bet UK are offering new customers a staggering £30 in Epsom Derby free bets ahead of the big race. Simply stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use across their sportsbook.
Fitzdares Epsom Derby Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares are offering customers a fantastic £30 in free bets ahead of Saturday’s huge Epsom Derby race.
All you have to do is click the link below, follow the instructions and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Epsom Derby free bets. It’s as easy as that!
The Pools 2022 Epsom Derby Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
The Pools are offering new customers £30 in free bets ahead of Saturday’s monumental race from Epsom Racecourse.
To claim this amazing offer, simply sign up and follow the steps using the link below, place a £10 qualifying bet before you are credited with £30 in Epsom Derby free bets.
Luckster Epsom Derby Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet Saturday’s Big Race
Luckster have you covered for this year’s Epsom Derby with a £10 free bet.
To qualify, new customers will need to follow the steps by following the link below, and then place a £10 bet on a market of your choosing. You will then be provided with your £10 Epsom Derby free bet.
Bet Goodwin Horse Racing Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet On The Epsom Derby
Bet Goodwin are offering new users £10 in free bets ahead of the coveted Epsom Derby race this weekend.
By clicking the link below and following the steps provided, place an initial £10 bet and then you will be credited with a £10 free bet to use anywhere on their platform, including in the 2022 Cazoo Epsom Derby.
Mr Mega Epsom Derby Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get A £10 Free Bet On Horse Racing
Mr Mega are offering new users a £10 free bet if you stake up to £15 in bets on any of their markets across their vast sportsbook.
To claim your free bet reward, stake your qualifying bet at odds of evens or more and use your free bet within two weeks. It couldn’t be simpler to make use of this superb 2022 Epsom Derby betting offer.
LiveScore Bet Horse Racing Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets for the Epsom Derby
Claiming the LiveScore Bet Epsom Derby betting offer could not be simpler.
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used across their platform, which includes all of the racing from Epsom, as well as any other sport you perhaps fancy a punt on!
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names
Saturday 4th June 2022
- 2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV
- 2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
- 3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
- 3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
- 5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV
- 5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV
