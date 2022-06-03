Epsom Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Saturday 4th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Epsom Lucky 15 betslips on Saturday 4th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four Epsom race tips on the second day of the Cazoo Derby Festival – including in the Epsom Derby at 4:30pm.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 186/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

RELATED: Epsom Derby Latest Odds | Epsom Derby Results | Epsom Races Today

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

A race the Cheveley Park Stud like to target – they’ve Potapova in the race too, but a chance is taken on their other runner- Bashkirova – from the William Haggas yard. This 4 year-old was only 1/2 a length behind Mrs Fitzherbert last time but that came off a 175-day break and can be expected to have improved for that run.

MODERN NEWS @ 11/10 with BetUK – 3.10 Epsom



Has won 5 of his 9 starts on the grass and was an impressive 4 1/4 length winner at Windsor last time. Up slightly in trip here is fine and in grade, but a horse that knows how to get his head in front and can do so again here.

Won this race last year and loves Epsom racecourse. Won here again in April and another bold bid on the cards from stall 9. The useful Harry Davies rides to claim a handy 5lbs.

DESERT CROWN @ 7/4 with BetUK – 4.30 Epsom

Botled up in the Dante Stakes last time out at York and will be hoping to follow in the hoofprints of Golden Horn, who won that race before taking the Derby. That was only his second career run and looks the sort that can go to the very top over the middle distance trips. From the Sir Michael Stoute yard too that has landed the Derby 5 times.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 186/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

RELATED: Epsom Derby Best Betting Sites | Epsom Derby Tips and Best Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets