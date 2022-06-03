Epsom Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Saturday 4th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Epsom Lucky 15 betslips on Saturday 4th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four Epsom race tips on the second day of the Cazoo Derby Festival – including in the Epsom Derby at 4:30pm.
BASHKIROVA @ 9/4 with BetUK – 2.35 Epsom
A race the Cheveley Park Stud like to target – they’ve Potapova in the race too, but a chance is taken on their other runner- Bashkirova – from the William Haggas yard. This 4 year-old was only 1/2 a length behind Mrs Fitzherbert last time but that came off a 175-day break and can be expected to have improved for that run.
MODERN NEWS @ 11/10 with BetUK – 3.10 Epsom
Has won 5 of his 9 starts on the grass and was an impressive 4 1/4 length winner at Windsor last time. Up slightly in trip here is fine and in grade, but a horse that knows how to get his head in front and can do so again here.
MOKAATIL @ 9/1 with BetUK – 3.45 Epsom
Won this race last year and loves Epsom racecourse. Won here again in April and another bold bid on the cards from stall 9. The useful Harry Davies rides to claim a handy 5lbs.
DESERT CROWN @ 7/4 with BetUK – 4.30 Epsom
Botled up in the Dante Stakes last time out at York and will be hoping to follow in the hoofprints of Golden Horn, who won that race before taking the Derby. That was only his second career run and looks the sort that can go to the very top over the middle distance trips. From the Sir Michael Stoute yard too that has landed the Derby 5 times.
