Epsom Derby Tips, Predictions And Best Bets For 2022 Race

The 2022 Epsom Derby is almost upon us, as some of the best colts from the UK and Ireland take to Epsom Racecourse in an attempt to win the 12 furlong Cazoo Epsom Derby on Saturday afternoon. Desert Crown currently heads the market but there are a plethora of talented horses running in this race.

Epsom Derby Tips

Nations Pride to win the Cazoo Epsom Derby @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Epsom Derby on Saturday afternoon is the Charlie Appleby trained Nations Pride, who is looking to put up a five-timer if he triumphs in this 12 furlong Class 1, Group 1 race.

He will have to be on his best form if he is to beat the favourite, Desert Crown, as well as Ap O’Briens best hope, Stone Age, but we think this 3-year-old colt has what it takes to triumph in this highly the highly anticipated 2022 Epsom Derby.

Nations Pride‘s last win came at Newmarket at the end of April in a Class 1 listed race, where he ran impeccably and won by a comfortable seven lengths in the end. He runs off a mark of 2lbs higher today, which seems a fair rise after the ease in which he won his last race at.

William Buick takes the reigns, like he has done on two occasions on Nations Pride, winning both. Horse and jockey are most certainly familiar with each other and here at SportsLens we fully expect a big race from Nations Pride in the Cazoo Epsom Derby on Saturday afternoon.

Nahanni to place in the Cazoo Epsom Derby @ 25/1 with Bet UK

Although Nations Pride is the horse we think has the best chance of winning, Nahanni jumps out to us as a horse at a huge price who could win punters some each-way money if he places.

Nahanni has won his last three races on the spin, most recently around this racecourse in April. On that day he pipped Grand Alliance to the victory by half a length, but this was a stellar showing from the 3-year-old colt and stands him in good stead of Saturday’s Epsom Derby.

He has won in Class 1 company before, as well as being one of the few horses in this race who has ran over the 12 furlong distance. Not only has Nahanni ran over 1m4f, he has won over this trip on two occassions.

Although a big outsider and not as fancied as a handful of other Epsom Derby hopefuls, here at SportsLens we think Nahanni has every chance of placing and winning punters some tasty each-way cash.

Desert Crown New Epsom Derby Favourite

He’s only raced twice, but DESERT CROWN @ 7/4 with Bet UK has won both starts in decent fashion and as a result this Sir Michael Stoute-trained 3 year-old has found himself as the new Epsom Derby favourite – in from around 6/1 antepost. This year’s Epsom Derby will be run on Saturday 4th June.

The latest win for Desert Crown came in the Dante Stakes at York and with that race a decent Epsom Derby trial, then all roads now lead to the English Classic this Jubilee weekend.

Did you know? Four of the last 20 Dante Stakes winners went onto win the Epsom Derby, while the 2021 Dante Stakes winner – Hurricane Lane – ran third in the Epsom Derby.

Golden Horn was the most recent Dante winner (2015) to go and win the Epsom Derby.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Stone Age @ 7/2 with Bet UK had been the previous Derby favourite after his recent romp in the Leopardstown Derby Trial, but, due to this easy Dante Stakes win, has been leapfrogged by Desert Crown into second favourite.

Another AP O’Brien runner – Changingoftheguard @ 10/1 with Bet UK, who won the Chester Vase well last time out, looks a decent bet at a good price too for punters looking an each-way or Next Best bet.

Stoute Eyes Epsom Derby Win Number Six

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has won the Epsom Derby five times in the past – with the most recent of those being in 2010 with Workforce, who ran second in the Dante Stakes that season.

Prior to that, Stoute won the Epsom classic with Shergar (1981), Shahrastani (1986), Kris Kin (2003), who runs in the same colours as Desert Crown, and North Light (2004).

Stoute will be hopeful of picking up his sixth Epsom Derby triumph with Desert Crown this weekend and his first in over a decade.

Epsom Derby Key Trends To Help Find The Winner



19/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks

18/20 – Raced no more than 5 times before

18/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 16/20 – Had won a Group race before

16/20 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

14/20 – Had run over at least 1m2f before

13/20 – Won last time out

13/20 – Won from a single-figure stall

12/20 – Favourites that were placed

11/20 – Had raced no more than 3 times before

10/20 – Irish-trained winners

8/20 – Had won a Group One before

7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won 8 in all)

6/20 – Won by the favourite

5/20 – Ran in the 2,000 Guineas that season (2 winners)

4/20 – Won the Dante Stakes (York) last time out

4/20 – Winners from stall 12 or higher

3/20 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute (won 5 in all)

2/20 – Won over 1m4f before

1/20 – Winners from stall 1 (Adayar)

0/20 – Run at the course before

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 8/1

10 Dante winners went onto win the Derby (Golden Horn, 2015 being the most-recent)

Only 1 horse that was beaten in the Dante (Workforce) went onto win the Derby

Watch The 2021 Epsom Derby Again



Recent Epsom Derby Winners

2021 – Adayer (16/1)

2020 – Serpentine (25/1)

2019 – Anthony Van Dyck (13/2)

2018 – Masar (16/1)

2017 – Wings Of Eagles (40/1)

2016 – Harzand (13/2)

2015 – Golden Horn (13/8f)

2014 – Australia (11/8f)

2013 – Ruler Of The World (7/1)

2012 – Camelot (8/13f)

2011 – Pour Moi (4/1)

2010 – Workforce (6/1)

2009 – Sea The Stars (xx/x)

2008 – New Approach (5/1)

2007 – Authorized (5/4f)

2006 – Sir Percy (6/1)

2005 – Motivator (3/1f)

2004 – North Light (7/2)

2003 – Kris Kin (6/1)

2002 – High Chaparral (7/2)

