News 2022 epsom derby odds time date how to watch derby questions

2022 Epsom Derby Odds, Time, Date & How To Watch | Derby Questions

Updated

1 day ago

on

Epsom Derby Day

It’s Derby Day at Epsom racecourse this Saturday folks – one of the biggest horse racing days of the year. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Desert Crown looks set to go off as the 2022 Derby favourite and ahead of Saturday’s big race – but to guide you through Derby Day, we take look at some frequently asked Epsom Derby questions.

What Time Is The 2022 Epsom Derby?

4:30pm (GMT)

What Date Is The 2022 Epsom Derby?

Saturday 4th June 2022

How Can I Watch The 2022 Epsom Derby?

The 2022 Epsom Derby will be shown LIVE on ITV, plus on the cable channel RacingTV. Or many bookmakers will allow you to watch the Derby via their websites providing you’ve placed a bet on the race.

Who Won The 2021 Epsom Derby?

Adayar (16/1), ridden by Adam Kirby and trained by Charlie Appleby

What Are The Epsom Derby Race Conditions?

Group One race for 3 year-olds colts and fillies (no geldings) (carry 9st) – although it’s rare that fillies will run in the race with these horses targeted at the Epsom Oaks run the previous day.

Where is the Epsom Derby Run?

Epsom Downs racecourse, Surrey, England

Is The Epsom Derby Part Of The English Horse Racing Triple Crown?

Yes, the Epsom Derby is the middle leg of the English Triple Crown, with the 2000 Guineas, run at Newmarket earlier in the season, and the St Leger, staged at Doncaster in September, the other two races.

What Distance Is The Epsom Derby Run Over?

1 mile and 4 furlongs (1 1/2 miles)

Who Is The 2022 Epsom Derby Favourite?

Desert Crown @ 13/8 with BetUK (odds are subject to change)

Which Trainer Has Won The Epsom Derby The Most Times?

Aidan O’Brien has won the Epsom Derby 8 times and is the current leading trainer in the race. His first win came in 2001 with Galileo, while his most recent Derby winner was Serpentine in 2020.

Epsom Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Desert Crown 7/4 BetUK logo
Stone Age 7/2 BetUK logo
Nations Pride 13/2 BetUK logo
Changingoftheguard 8/1 BetUK logo
Piz Badile 9/1 BetUK logo
Star Of India 15/1 BetUK logo
Walk Of Stars 15/1 BetUK logo
Nahanni 20/1 BetUK logo
Royal Patronage 20/1 BetUK logo
Sonny Liston 25/1 BetUK logo
Westover 25/1 BetUK logo
BAR THE FIELD 25/1 BetUK logo
Note: Odds are subject to change

What Are The Key Epsom Derby Trends?

  • 19/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks
  • 18/20 – Raced no more than 5 times before
  • 18/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
  • 16/20 – Had won a Group race before
  • 16/20 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 14/20 – Had run over at least 1m2f before
  • 13/20 – Won last time out
  • 13/20 – Won from a single-figure stall
  • 12/20 – Favourites that were placed
  • 11/20 – Had raced no more than 3 times before
  • 10/20 – Irish-trained winners
  • 8/20 – Had won a Group One before
  • 7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won 8 in all)
  • 6/20 – Won by the favourite
  • 5/20 – Ran in the 2,000 Guineas that season (2 winners)
  • 4/20 – Won the Dante Stakes (York) last time out
  • 4/20 – Winners from stall 12 or higher
  • 3/20 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute (won 5 in all)
  • 2/20 – Won over 1m4f before
  • 1/20 – Winners from stall 1 (Adayar)
  • 0/20 – Run at the course before
  • The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 8/1
  • 10 Dante winners went onto win the Derby (Golden Horn, 2015 being the most-recent)
  • Only 1 horse that was beaten in the Dante (Workforce) went onto win the Derby

Epsom Derby Trainer Stats

  • Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2010, 2004, 2003, 1986 & 1981
  • Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2002, 2001, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020

Epsom Derby Recent Winners

  • 2021 – Adayar (16/1)
  • 2020 – Serpentine (25/1)
  • 2019 – Anthony Van Dyck (13/2)
  • 2018 – Masar (16/1)
  • 2017 – Wings of Eagles (40/1)
  • 2016 – Harzand (13/2)
  • 2015 – Golden Horn (13/8 fav)
  • 2014 – Australia (11/8 fav)
  • 2013 – Ruler Of The World (7/1)
  • 2012 – Camelot (8/13 fav)
  • 2011 – Pour Moi (4/1)
  • 2010 – Workforce (6/1)
  • 2009 – Sea The Stars (11/4)
  • 2008 – New Approach (5/1)
  • 2007 – Authorized (5/4 fav)
  • 2006 – Sir Percy (6/1)
  • 2005 – Motivator (3/1 fav)
  • 2004 – North Light (7/2 j fav)
  • 2003 – Kris Kin (6/1)
  • 2002 – High Chaparral (7/2)

Related At The Cazoo Derby Festival: We’ve got the best Epsom Derby betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Epsom free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Epsom Derby tips, while we’ll also have the latest Epsom Derby odds and Epsom Derby results throughout the two-day Festival.

ITV Horse Racing Times and Names (Saturday 4th June 2022)

2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 4th June 2022

  • 2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
  • 3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
  • 3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV
  • 5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

