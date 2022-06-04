Tony Calvin Epsom Horse Racing Tips | 2022 Cazoo Epsom Derby Bets

Tony Calvin Epsom Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 4th June 2022
- 2:00 Epsom: NOLTON CROSS (E/W) @ 5/1 with BetUK
- 3:45 Epsom: STONE OF DESTINY @ 13/2 with BetUK
- 4:30 Epsom (DERBY): STAR OF INDIA @ 23/2 with BetUK
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Epsom Best Bets
- 2:00 Epsom: NOLTON CROSS (E/W) @ 5/1 with BetUK
Second to War Horse last time out at Sandown but that came off a 136-day break and should be a bit fitter for that. A good draw in 4 and has only had four career runs so should have more in the locker in terms of improvement.
- 3:45 Epsom: STONE OF DESTINY @ 13/2 with BetUK
Third in the Dash 12 months ago but is rated 10lbs lower this time. Therefore, this Andrew Balding runner looks to have a big chance of going two place better.
- 4:30 Epsom (DERBY): STAR OF INDIA @ 23/2 with BetUK
Aidan O’Brien is no stranger to landing the Derby with one of his 2nd or 3rd strings so Star Of India here looks worth chancing. A good winner at Chester in the Dee Stakes and being by Galileo there is every chance he’ll improve for the step up in trip.
Note: Odds are subject to change
