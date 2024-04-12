Soccer

“Too much at stake now for Mikel Arteta’s side” – Chris Sutton Predicts Scoreline Of Arsenal’s ‘Tricky’ Clash Against Aston Villa

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has dropped his prediction for Arsenal’s meeting with Aston Villa in the Premier League, calling it a “tricky” affair for the Gunners. Sutton does not see the Gunners keeping a clean sheet but believes they will eventually come out on top, securing a 3-1 win.

Arsenal Look To Return To Winning Ways After Bayern Munich Clash

Premier League leaders Arsenal welcomed Bayern Munich to the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night (April 9). They took the lead just 12 minutes into the game through Bukayo Saka, but ex-Gunner Serge Gnabry and old foe Harry Kane scored one goal each to put the Bavarians in control before the half-time whistle. The Londoners pushed hard for the equalizer, ultimately succeeding in the final quarter of the game. Substitute Leandro Trossard popped up with the leveler 10 minutes after coming on.

Mikel Arteta’s side received a lot of flak for not getting the best of out-of-form Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. With the score level, they must now beat the Germans at the Allianz Arena, something they have not managed since the Round-of-16 first leg of the 2012-13 season.

Chris Sutton Defends Gunners, Backs Them To Beat Aston Villa

Arsenal will be eager to return to winning ways when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (April 14), and Sutton is backing them to be successful. In his Premier League predictions column for BBC, Sutton wrote:

Arsenal got a bit of criticism for their performance against Bayern Munich in midweek but I didn’t think they were that bad.

You can’t be dismissive of Bayern with the players they’ve got and if Bukayo Saka had gone for goal at the end of the game rather than chucking himself into Manuel Neuer, Arsenal would have won. I don’t know what Saka was thinking there.

He added:

This is another tricky game for the Gunners with former boss Unai Emery returning to the Emirates. Aston Villa beat them before Christmas and they are very dangerous coming forward.

Villa have definitely got a goal in them, but I don’t think they are going to outscore Arsenal. There is too much at stake now for Mikel Arteta’s side, and the Premier League leaders have too much to lose.”

Sutton’s prediction: 3-1 Arsenal

Arsenal are sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings, but only due to their superior goal difference (51 vs 42) record over second-placed Liverpool. Any mistake in the upcoming seven matches could be catastrophic for their chances of winning the league title.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
