See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell as he goes up against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Sam Howell Player Prop Picks vs Chicago Bears

Howell over 242.5 passing yards -110

Howell over 31.5 passing attempts -115

Howell longest completion over 36.5 yards -110

Howell vs Bears Player Prop Pick 1: Over 242.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

NFL teams are making a mockery of the Chicago Bears defense this season, and quarterbacks are having the most fun with it. The visitors have allowed 554 passing and 212 rushing yards in just four games.

In Week 1, Jordan Love passed for 245 yards. In Week 2, Baker Mayfield tallied 317. In Week 3, Patrick Mahomes managed 272. Last time out, Russell Wilson posted 223.

Sam Howell has averaged 240.3 passing yards per game in 2023, most recently putting up 290 against a resilient and tough Philadelphia Eagles defense.

He looks a solid bet to cover his passing yards over at 242.5 yards on Thursday Night Football.

Howell vs Bears Player Prop Pick 2: Over 31.5 passing attempts -110 with Bovada

So far this season, Howell has averaged 35 passing attempts per game. 31 against Arizona, 39 against Denver, 29 in a blowout against Buffalo and 41 last week in Philadelphia.

31.5 looks a generous line to take considering the defensive struggles Chicago have endured this season, and Washington will be keen to exploit their weaknesses in the air.

Howell vs Bears Player Prop Pick 3: Longest completion over 36.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Sam Howell has shown some quality signs in his first full season as a starting NFL quarterback and the 23-year-old looks one for the future with plenty of potential.

His longest completions are as follows: 32 yards vs Arizona, 36 yards vs Denver, 37 yards vs Buffalo and 35 yards vs Philadelphia.

Love’s longest pass vs the Bears was 51 yards, Mayfield’s was 70 yards, Mahomes’ was 37 yards and Wilson’s was 48 yards.

We’ll happily take Howell’s over for longest completion with the prop currently set at 36.5 yards.

