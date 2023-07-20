Green Bay Packers Star Defender: “We Ain’t Getting The Love”

The Green Bay Packers will have a new look this coming season. For many years, they have been tied to and identified with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who became one of the NFL greats while playing for the team. But Rodgers has been shipped off to the New York Jets, and a new era will begin in Green Bay in 2023.

Packers Aren’t Getting The Attention Without Rodgers

Kenny Clark says the @packers are 100 percent getting disrespected but loves it and has effusive praise for Jordan Love. #GoPackGo Full Zach Gelb Show on @CBSSportsRadio chat with @KCBoutThatLife here: https://t.co/AhYBek0vvl @jordan3love pic.twitter.com/uwuNeN1ZRk — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) July 15, 2023

It is a situation that the franchise is unfamiliar with. The Packers have had incredible longevity at the quarterback position, having just two starters at the position dating all the way back to 1992. Brett Favre was at the helm for 16 years before handing the keys over to Rodgers, who then manned the spot for Green Bay for another 15.

But there will be a change for the upcoming season, as Jordan Love takes over as the Packers’ quarterback after three seasons of waiting in the wings. He is something of an unknown commodity, as his playing time has been limited by being Rodgers’ backup. Love has played in 10 games and started just one, throwing for 606 yards on 83 attempts while adding 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Green Bay Projected To Finish 3rd In NFC North

So the Green Bay Packers are very much an unknown heading into the 2023 NFL season. It is unclear what they will look like without Rodgers, and it remains to be seen how well Love can fill the big shoes of both he and Favre. The team isn’t receiving the usual attention that they do, and aren’t predicted to make too much noise in the NFC this year.

It is noticed by the players. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark gave voice to the situation when asked about the team’s lowered expectations and if they felt disrespected:

100 percent. But thats cool. I like it that way. This has been one of the first off-seasons where we ain’t really been getting the credit, getting the love…When it comes to Week One, when the season gets here, we’ll see how everything stacks up. We’re excited about it.

The Packers have won the NFC North division title in 12 of the previous 21 years, but the odds are stacked heavily against them this season. They’ll come in at +325, behind both the Vikings and the Lions, and only slightly ahead of the Bears. Their Super Bowl odds don’t look any better, as they come in around the middle of the pack at +5000.

