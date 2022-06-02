Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Betting Offers For Existing Customers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s the Cazoo Epsom Derby Festival this Friday and Saturday to add further excitement to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations. This fixture is, of course, one of the highlights on the calendar for horse racing fans with the Epsom Oaks and Epsom Derby the main races over the two-day meeting.



So, here at SportsLens we’ve complied a list of the best EXISTING CUSTOMER offers that you can take advantage of over the 2022 Epsom Derby Festival

Best Existing Customer Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Offers

See below the bookmakers with the best 2022 Cazoo Derby Festival free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.

Fitzdares: 2022 Epsom Derby Festival – Free Bet If 2nd To Derby Winner



You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your Epsom Derby horse finishes second in Saturday’s race.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Epsom Derby Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here to go Fitzdares

Place a bet on the Epsom Derby

If your horses finishes second Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌

Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

10Bet: 2022 Epsom Derby Festival – £5 FREE BET For Epsom Derby – When Betting £25+ On Friday’s Epsom Oaks



Yes, grab a totally free £5 bet for Saturday’s Epsom Derby (4:30pm) if you stake £25 (or more) on Friday’s Epsom Oaks (4:30pm).

How to Claim the 10Bet Epsom Derby Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here to go 10Bet

Place a £25+ bet on the Epsom Oaks (Fri, 4:30pm)

You Will Then Qualify For A £5 Free Epsom Derby Bet

Ts&C’s apply

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

BoyleSports: Epsom Races Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG



BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Epsom horse racing offers as you can get your money back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite (selected races)

How to Claim the BoyleSports Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Offers for Existing Customers (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.

Place a win bet on any horse in a UK/Irish race

If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)

Plus, extra place daily specials for each-way backers

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

LiveScore Bet: Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Live Horse Racing Streaming



LiveScore Bet offer their new customers a cracking bet £10 and get £20 free bet, but once you’re a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing fans to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet 2022 Epsom Horse Racing Existing Customer Offers (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅

Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG



How to Claim the 888sport Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)



Click here and sign up to 888Sport

Back the winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)

Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

QuinnBet: 2022 Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav, Extra Place Races & BOG



How to Claim the QuinnBet Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to QuinnBet

Bet on selected races and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Virgin Bet: Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet

Back a horse in any UK/Irish horse race (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Paddy Power: Horse Racing Daily Extra Places & BOG



The Paddy Power existing customer Epsom horse racing offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Paddy Power

Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races

BOG – If your horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)

Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Epsom horse races for enhanced each-way place terms.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

bet365: Epsom Horse Racing Offer, BOG & Bet Boosts



bet365 will some cracking existing customer Epsom Derby Festival horse racing offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed and all UK and Irish racing and also daily horse racing bet boosts to take advantage of.

How to Claim the bet365 Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Bet365

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

BetVictor: Epsom Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Weekly Loyalty Club



BetVictor also offer all their Epsom horse racing customers the Best Odds Guaranteed offer and all UK and Irish racing, plus they also have a weekly £5 free bet loyalty club.

How to Claim the BetVictor Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to BetVictor

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Weekly £5 free bet via their loyalty club ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Betfair: Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed



How to Claim the Betfair Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Betfair

Back a horse in any UK/Irish race (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Betfred: Free Bet On Epsom Derby Festival 2nd’s, Best Odds Guaranteed Prices, Plus Extra (and Super Extra) Place Races



How to Claim the Betfred 2022 Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Betfred

Place a bet on selected races, then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)

Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races

Collect Rewards4Racing Points

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

The Pools: Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Extra Place Specials, BOG, Plus Daily Bet – Get Free Bets Promo



How to Claim the The Pools Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to The Pools

Back a horse (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.

Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races

Daily Bet & Get Free Bets – Selected daily races: Bet £20 (get £5 free bet), Bet £10 (get a £2 free bet), Bet £5 (get a £1 free bet)

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG



How to Claim the Goodwin Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)



Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing

Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose

Free Bet Refund If 2nd to 50/1 (or bigger) Winner

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Cazoo Epsom Derby Festival this week (Fri-Sat) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.

