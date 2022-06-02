Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Betting Offers For Existing Customers

It’s the Cazoo Epsom Derby Festival this Friday and Saturday to add further excitement to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations. This fixture is, of course, one of the highlights on the calendar for horse racing fans with the Epsom Oaks and Epsom Derby the main races over the two-day meeting.
So, here at SportsLens we’ve complied a list of the best EXISTING CUSTOMER offers that you can take advantage of over the 2022 Epsom Derby Festival
Best Existing Customer Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Offers
See below the bookmakers with the best 2022 Cazoo Derby Festival free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.
Fitzdares: 2022 Epsom Derby Festival – Free Bet If 2nd To Derby Winner
You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your Epsom Derby horse finishes second in Saturday’s race.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Epsom Derby Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on the Epsom Derby
- If your horses finishes second Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
- Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
10Bet: 2022 Epsom Derby Festival – £5 FREE BET For Epsom Derby – When Betting £25+ On Friday’s Epsom Oaks
Yes, grab a totally free £5 bet for Saturday’s Epsom Derby (4:30pm) if you stake £25 (or more) on Friday’s Epsom Oaks (4:30pm).
How to Claim the 10Bet Epsom Derby Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go 10Bet
- Place a £25+ bet on the Epsom Oaks (Fri, 4:30pm)
- You Will Then Qualify For A £5 Free Epsom Derby Bet
BoyleSports: Epsom Races Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG
BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Epsom horse racing offers as you can get your money back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite (selected races)
How to Claim the BoyleSports Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Offers for Existing Customers (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
- Place a win bet on any horse in a UK/Irish race
- If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
- Plus, extra place daily specials for each-way backers
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
LiveScore Bet: Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Live Horse Racing Streaming
LiveScore Bet offer their new customers a cracking bet £10 and get £20 free bet, but once you’re a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing fans to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet 2022 Epsom Horse Racing Existing Customer Offers (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG
How to Claim the 888sport Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back the winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
QuinnBet: 2022 Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav, Extra Place Races & BOG
How to Claim the QuinnBet Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
- Bet on selected races and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Virgin Bet: Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish horse race (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Paddy Power: Horse Racing Daily Extra Places & BOG
The Paddy Power existing customer Epsom horse racing offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.
How to Claim the Paddy Power Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
- Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
- BOG – If your horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
- Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Epsom horse races for enhanced each-way place terms.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
bet365: Epsom Horse Racing Offer, BOG & Bet Boosts
bet365 will some cracking existing customer Epsom Derby Festival horse racing offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed and all UK and Irish racing and also daily horse racing bet boosts to take advantage of.
How to Claim the bet365 Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
BetVictor: Epsom Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Weekly Loyalty Club
BetVictor also offer all their Epsom horse racing customers the Best Odds Guaranteed offer and all UK and Irish racing, plus they also have a weekly £5 free bet loyalty club.
How to Claim the BetVictor Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BetVictor
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Weekly £5 free bet via their loyalty club ✅
Betfair: Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Betfair Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfair
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish race (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Betfred: Free Bet On Epsom Derby Festival 2nd’s, Best Odds Guaranteed Prices, Plus Extra (and Super Extra) Place Races
How to Claim the Betfred 2022 Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfred
- Place a bet on selected races, then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
- Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
- Collect Rewards4Racing Points
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
The Pools: Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Extra Place Specials, BOG, Plus Daily Bet – Get Free Bets Promo
How to Claim the The Pools Epsom Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to The Pools
- Back a horse (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races
- Daily Bet & Get Free Bets – Selected daily races: Bet £20 (get £5 free bet), Bet £10 (get a £2 free bet), Bet £5 (get a £1 free bet)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG
How to Claim the Goodwin Cazoo Derby Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose
- Free Bet Refund If 2nd to 50/1 (or bigger) Winner
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
