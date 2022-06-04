Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 4 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters on Derby day, Saturday, 4 June, is Majestic Glory. She steps up in trip for the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes over an extended mile on Epsom Downs this afternoon (2:35). Andrew Balding’s runners looks well worth an each way wager at nice 9/1 odds today.

As a three-year-old taking on her elders for the first time in a horse racing event, Majestic Glory receives a huge 12lb weight for age. Adjusting official figures to reflect those terms, she comes out best in the contest. The daughter of Frankel is thus our horse racing NAP for 4 June.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Majestic Glory win?

Following the Balding team on Epsom Downs over the years would see punters in front. Had we backed all the Kingslcere runners blind on top betting sites at this venue, it would’ve yielded £6.46 from a £1 level stake. In Majestic Glory, connections have a filly who should appreciate the extra distance of this after a fine third on reappearance.

She stayed on into third in the final stride of the Group 3 Fred Darling at the Newbury races Spring Trials Weekend. The winner, Wild Beauty, was a Grade 1 winner in Canada as a juvenile, so the form isn’t too shabby. That effort earned Majestic Glory an official rating of 101, just 4lb behind the best of the older fillies and mares.

Today’s horse racing NAP clear of the field on adjusted figures

Factoring in the huge weight for age mentioned above, it means she comes out 8lb and upwards clear of her elders. Judging by the market on horse racing betting sites, Majestic Glory is the clear pick of the three-year-olds here too. Overnight, her fellow fillies of that age are both 66/1 shots and rank outsiders.

It may be that connections – Majestic Glory is owned by Doreen Tabor of the Coolmore set – have kept her fresh for this. It looks a great opportunity on paper for her to get her head in front at a level that she scored at as a juvenile. A £10 each way punt on our horse racing NAP, Majestic Glory, with 888Sport returns £128 if she wins. It looks a solid bet with Balding team still in-form and new customers can get £40 in bonuses.

