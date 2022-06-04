Epsom Derby Betting: Who Will Win The Epsom Derby 2022?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Epsom Derby takes centre stage this Saturday as some of the best middle-distance 3 year-old horses line-up for one of the big highlights of the horse racing season. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Desert Crown heads into the Derby as favourite in the betting (Sat 4th Jun 4:30pm) – but which horse will win the 2022 Epsom Derby?



Did You Know? – 13 of the last 20 Epsom Derby winners came from a single-figure stall

2022 Epsom Derby Main Runners?

Desert Crown @ 7/4 with BetUK – Has been all the rage for Epsom Derby after his easy win in the Dante Stakes at York. He’ll be looking to become the first horse since Golden Horn (2015) to win both races. This well-bred Nathaniel colt is also yet to taste defeat from his opening two races and is trained by Sir Michael Stoute, who has landed the Epsom Derby five times before. Looks the one to beat and a worthy Epsom Derby favourite.

Stone Age @ 7/2 with BetUK – With eight Epsom Derby wins, then anything the Aidan O’Brien yard run has to be feared. They run three – Star Of India, Changingoftheguard and Stone Age.

The last-named looks one of their main hopes too after romping away with the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown last month. Stone Age landed that 1m2f race by an easy 5 1/2 lengths and was sent to the top of the Epsom Derby market after.

He’s since been displaced as favourite but Desert Crown, but it’s hard to fault the form of this Galileo colts form and there could be even more to come now upped again in trip to 1m4f. A leading player.

Nations Pride – @ 13/2 with BetUK – Supplemented for the race after winning easily at Newmarket in a Listed race at the end of April. Has clearly impressed his connections since and this Godolphin horse comes from the Charlie Appleby yard that have won the Derby twice in the last four years. William Buick, who rode the 2018 Derby winner, rides. A fast-improving colt that enters the mix.

Changingoftheguard @ 8/1 with BetUK – Another O’Brien runner that has a chance too. Winner of the Chester Vase last time out over 1m 4 1/2f, so we know this trip will be fine. Prior to that win was another easy winner at Dundalk over 1m2f and is now 2-from-2 since racing beyond a mile. His proven stamina will be a big plus.

Piz Badile – @ 9/1 with BetUK – Will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, who has two Epsom Derby wins to his name, so is sure to be popular on the day – epsecially with the ‘once a year’ punters that see Frankie riding.

Trained by Donnacha O’Brien, this 3 year-old has won two of his three starts, including last time out in the Group Three Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown. Probably need to improve again, but has only had three career outings and there is every chance there’s more to come.

Which Horse Will Win The 2022 Epsom Derby?

DESERT CROWN @ 7/4 with BetUK gets the verdict. It was hard to not be impressed with his recent Dante Stakes win at York and with that coming on only his second career run it was all the more eye-catching.

He saw off Royal Patronage, who has some fair form in the book, by an easy 3 1/4 lengths that day and seemed to get better the further they went over that 1m 2 1/2f trip – suggesting the step up to 1m4f here will also eke out more.

Handled by trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who has five Derby wins to his name is another plus, and is also the top-rated in the field at 117.

Best Epsom Derby Outsiders

With two wins in the last four runnings of the Epsom Derby – trainer Charlie Appleby is making a name for himslef in this race. He runs three – Nahanni, Walk Of Stars and NATIONS PRIDE (e/w) @ 13/2 with BetUK.

The last-named of that trio was supplemented for the race recently which suggests connections feel he’s got a leading chance of recouping that outlay at the very least. Jockey William Buick has also picked this one of the Appleby runners, while the horse is clearly fast-improving after winning his last four races – including an easy 7 length success at HQ last time.

The other of interest at a bigger price is ROYAL PATRONAGE (e/w) @ 20/1 with BetUK. This Mark Johnston runner was runner-up in the Dante Stakes, so, yes, does have around 3 1/4 lengths to find with the winner of that race – Desert Crown.

However, this 3 year-old is one of the more experienced in the field with 8 runs and is also a proven course winner here at Epsom – winning a race by 5 lengths here last July. He also sweated up a bit the last day so did have a small excuse to say he could have go closer and that was also his first try over a longer trip (1m 2 1/2f).

Epsom Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Desert Crown 7/4 Stone Age 7/2 Nations Pride 13/2 Changingoftheguard 8/1 Piz Badile 9/1 Star Of India 15/1 Walk Of Stars 15/1 Nahanni 20/1 Royal Patronage 20/1 Sonny Liston 25/1 Westover 25/1 BAR THE FIELD 25/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Watch Adayar Winning The 2021 Epsom Derby

ITV Horse Racing Times and Names (Saturday 4th June 2022)

2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 4th June 2022

2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV

2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV

5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

