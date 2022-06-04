Paul Kealy Epsom Horse Racing Tips | 2022 Cazoo Epsom Derby Bets

Paul Kealy’s Epsom Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 4th June 2022
- 2:00 Epsom: NOLTON CROSS (E/W) @ 5/1 with BetUK
- 2:35 Epsom: MISS MARBLE (E/W) @ 13/1 with BetUK
- 3:10 Epsom: ZAKOUSKI @ 7/1 with BetUK
- 3:45 Epsom: KING OF STARS (E/W) @ 14/1 with BetUK
- 3:45 Epsom: STONE OF DESTINY (E/W) @ 6/1 with BetUK
- 5:15 Epsom: SOAPY STEVENS (E/W) @ 8/1 with BetUK
- 5:50 Epsom: PUNCHBOWL FLYER (E/W) @ 10/1 with BetUK
Paul Kealy’s Epsom Races Best Bets
Note: Odds are subject to change
