10 Players Who Have Provided The Most Assists Since 2022-23: Former PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Claims 9th Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Lionel Messi Has Provided 20 Assists Since 2022-23
Lionel Messi Has Provided 20 Assists Since 2022-23

Scoring a goal is seen as the ultimate accomplishment in soccer, which is why strikers tend to enjoy the most fanfare in this sport. While they do deserve a lot of credit for sending the ball into the back of the net, it is only fair that we also give due praise to the ones who play the final pass. Today’s piece is all about the said recognition; it is about acknowledging the game’s best creators at this moment.

Now, without further ado, let us take a quick look at the 10 players that have provided the most assists across the top five European leagues — and associated competitions — since the start of the 2022-23 season.

#10 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): 20 Assists

Florian Wirtz Is One Of The Players With Most Assists Since 2022-23
Florian Wirtz Is Bayer Leverkusen’s Most Valuable Player

Kicking things off is Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, with the 20-year-old claiming an impressive 20 assists in 48 games since the start of the 2022-23 season. Wirtz, who was promoted to the first team from Leverkusen’s U19 side in July 2020, has also scored 12 goals over the last one-and-a-half seasons.

Wirtz has been one of Leverkusen’s standout players in the Bundesliga this season. Had it not been for his 12 goal involvements (5 goals + 7 assists) in 16 games, Leverkusen would not have been sitting pretty at the top of the table.

#9 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain): 20 Assists

Lionel Messi Provided 20 Assists In 2022-23
Lionel Messi Scored 32 Goals In 2 Seasons At PSG

The fact that Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi made it into this esteemed list, despite leaving Europe at the end of the 2022-23 season, speaks volumes about his ability. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar played 41 games in the 2022-23 season, scoring 21 times and providing 20 assists. His average of 0.487 assists/game is one of the highest on this list.

Messi, who left PSG for Inter Miami at the end of his contract in July 2023, played a total of 75 matches in two seasons, scoring 32 times and bagging 35 assists. He won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions with Les Parisiens before leaving for America.

#8 Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen): 21 Assists

Jeremie Frimpong Has Provided 21 Assists Since 2022-23
Jeremie Frimpong Has Been Directly Involved In 12 Bundesliga Goals Thus Far

In eighth place, we have one of the most exciting talents in the Bundesliga – Jeremie Frimpong. The Bayer Leverkusen right-back, who has bagged 21 assists in 70 matches since the start of the 2022-23 season, is the only defender to make it onto this list.

The 23-year-old Dutch defender has been instrumental to Leverkusen’s dream run this season. The defender has pitched in with five goals and seven assists in just 16 Bundesliga matches this season, helping Xabi Alonso’s side climb to the top of the league rankings.

#7 Rafael Leao (AC Milan): 21 Assists

AC Milan Ace Rafael Leao Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Serie A
Rafael Leao Scored 15 Serie A Goals Last Season

One of the most sought-after wingers in the world, Rafael Leao has showcased his creative side in the last one and a half seasons. The Portugal international has featured in 70 games for AC Milan in all competitions in that period, scoring 22 times and claiming 21 assists.

The 2022-23 Serie A season was the most prolific of Leao’s career. He scored 15 goals and claimed 10 assists in 35 league matches last season.

#6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 22 Assists

Antoine Griezmann Has Provided 22 Assists Since 2022-23
Antoine Griezmann Has Scored 17 Goals This Season

One of the most versatile attackers in the world, Antoine Griezmann has provided 22 assists in 74 games for Atletico Madrid since the start of the 2022-23 season. The France international, who lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup with his country, scored 16 goals and provided 19 assists in 48 games last season.

Griezmann has been considerably more prolific in 2023-24, bagging 17 goals and four assists.

Unlike most players on this list, Griezmann does not shy away from tracking back and always defends like his life depends on it. This makes his numbers all the more impressive.

#5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli): 22 Assists

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Has Been One Of The Highest Assist Providers Since 2022
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Was Nominated For The 2023 Ballon d’Or

Last season’s breakout star in Europe, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, is the fifth name on the list. The Georgian left-winger, who joined Napoli at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, has scored 19 goals and provided 22 assists for the Partenopei in 68 matches so far.

Kvaratskhelia was in a league of his own in Serie A last season, chipping in with 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 matches across competitions. Had it not been for his heroic performances, Napoli would not have ended their 33-year wait for the Italian top-flight title.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 23 Assists

Bukayo Saka Has Been One Of The Leading Assist Providers Since 2022-23
Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Has Scored 6 Premier League Goals This Season

Claiming 23 assists in 75 matches for Arsenal in all competitions, Bukayo Saka has secured the fourth spot in the rankings. The Arsenal academy graduate has also found the back of the net quite frequently since the start of the 2022-23 season, netting 24 times.

Saka enjoyed his best-ever campaign for the Gunners in 2022-23, with his 14 Premier League goals helping them mount a real title challenge. This season, he has scored six in 19 appearances, and we believe he must pick up the pace to help the north Londoners return to the fight for the title.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 25 Assists

Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Has Provided 25 Assists Since July 2022
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Has 151 Premier League Goals To His Name

One of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, Mohamed Salah has snagged 25 assists in 78 assists over the last one and a half years. The Egypt international has also scored a whopping 48 goals in that period.

Salah, who bagged 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 outings last season, has taken his game up a notch in 2023-24. He has netted 18 times and claimed nine assists in 27 matches this term, helping Liverpool to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League and the top of the Premier League rankings.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): 25 Assists

Real Madrid Attacker Vinicius Junior Has Been One Of The Highest Assist Providers Since 2022-23
Real Madrid Attacker Vinicius Junior Has Scored 6 Goals This Season

Real Madrid No. 7 Vinicius Junior has taken his game to the next level under Carlo Ancelotti over the last three seasons. Not only has he scored more goals, but he has also created more goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, emerging as a complete winger. Since last season, the Brazilian has played 59 games for Los Blancos across competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 25 assists. He won the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa del Rey with the All-Whites in 2022-23.

Vinicius has been limited by quite a few injuries this season, with him managing to play only 15 games across competitions. The 23-year-old has struck six times and provided four assists.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): 33 Assists

Kevin De Bruyne Has Provided The Most Assists Since 2022-23
Kevin De Bruyne Is Manchester City’s All-Time Highest Assist Provider (154 Assists)

Having claimed 33 assists in 52 games since the start of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne has climbed to the top of the rankings. The number would have been considerably higher had he not missed a whopping 28 games due to a hamstring injury this season.

De Bruyne was in a league of his own in the 2022-23 season, pitching in with 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 games as Manchester City became only the second English team in history, behind Manchester United, to win the Treble. The Cityzens failed to maintain their dominance in the Premier League without their maestro at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. But now that he is fit and raring to go, they will fancy themselves going all out for their fourth-consecutive English top-flight title.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
