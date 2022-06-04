Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, June 4th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

It’s another day of fantastic racing action on Saturday (June 4th) and Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at Listowel and Worcester. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

LISTOWEL 1.05

It’s very early days for James Garfield as a sire but the signs are encouraging, with his first crop having returned form figures of 1511911724 (5-10) for a profit of £32.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. OOH LA BELLE makes her debut today and could be worth a speculative interest in this 6f maiden. Her dam was a two-year-old winner in June and she’s attractively priced at around the 14-1 mark.

Recommendation: Back OOH LA BELLE in Listowel 1.05

LISTOWEL 2.15

This column has enjoyed some success in recent weeks by opposing last-time-out Gowran Park winners, who won under a prominent or front-running ride over the shorter trips (up to 1m1f). Gowran Park strongly favours such tactics and, in all likelihood, the winners were flattered. Since the beginning of 2016 only 38 of the 306 such winners have followed up (12.4% strike-rate) for a loss of £100.02 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 47). Only one from 11 followed up when switched to Listowel and I’m going to oppose current favourite WARREN BEACH in this three-runner conditions contest. He very much enjoyed the run of the race in first-time blinkers when scoring comfortably at Gowran last time and this race is tougher. There’s very little between the three runners according to Proform’s last-time-out speed ratings – PERFECT THUNDER is top on 69 and the other pair are rated 68 – and I’m happy to sell him in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose WARREN BEACH in Listowel 2.15

WORCESTER 3.30

Dan Skelton’s SHENTRI finished a 44-length last of the five runners when 9-4 favourite for this race 12 months ago and was switched to fences the following month. He won over fences at Uttoxeter just six days ago and it seems an odd move to run him over hurdles. He made the same switch to Ludlow in November where he trailed home 27 lengths behind the winner in sixth place and his trainer’s overall record with chase to hurdle switchers isn’t fantastic, with only 21 of the 176 qualifiers winning (11.9%) for a loss of £91.44 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 28). Those who won over fences last time were just five from 27 (expected winners = 10) and I’m selling the current favourite at 23 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose SHENTRI in Worcester 3.30

