Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland, one from Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Epsom, Musselburgh, Listowel, Doncaster, Hexham, Tramore and Worcester all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Chepstow and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 12.45pm at Tramore, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Lingfield.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Listowel and one from Epsom, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Epsom, Musselburgh, Listowel, Doncaster, Hexham, Tramore, Worcester, Chepstow and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the nine meetings today!

NAP – RED AZALEA @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 4.37 Listowel



Our NAP of the day comes in the penultimate race over in Ireland at Listowel where we have selected Red Azalea to win this Fillies Maiden over one mile.

Coming in with two second place finishes and two thirds in her last four, this 3-year-old filly looks to be the pick of the bunch here and certainly boasts the most impressive form. Red Azalea also looks like one of the more experienced horses here on paper, which should stand her in good stead.

She is still yet to win, but has knocked on the door several times so here is hoping Red Azalea gets her maiden victory this time around.

NEXT BEST – MRS FITZHERBERT @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 2.35 Epsom

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the Cazzo Epsom Festival, were we have sided with Mrs Fitzherbert to triumph in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

This 4-year-old filly has three wins in her last four runs, including last time out at Goodwood just over a month ago. Mrs Fitzherbert actually beat today’s favourite, Bashkirova, on that occasion, and we think she has every chance of doing it again and putting up back-to-back wins.

Definitely has the best form in the race and with stellar jockey, George Rooke, in the saddle, we fully expect Mrs Fitzherbert to do the business yet again here in this Class 1, Group 3 1m113y race.

Check out all of our selections across the nine meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Epsom, Musselburgh, Listowel, Doncaster, Hexham, Tramore, Worcester, Chepstow and Lingfield on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 63 races:

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Nolton Cross @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Mrs Fitzherbert (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Modern News @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.45 Dusky Lord @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Stone Age @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.15 Farhan @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Many A Star @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.36 Hostelry @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.11 Explicit @ 8/11 with Bet UK

2.46 Point Lynas @ NR with Bet UK

3.21 Sampers Seven @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.01 Lord Of The Glen @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.41 Martin’s Brig @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.11 Tommaso @ Evens with Bet UK

Listowel Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Keepupwithmyempire @ 13/8 with Bet UK

1.40 Theriverrunsdeep @ 10/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Perfect Thunder @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.50 Macadam’s Rock @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.25 It’s Snowing @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.56 The Dazzer @ 22/4 with Bet UK

4.37 Red Azalea (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.07 Knocknakilla @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.21 Impressor @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.56 Ti Amo Sempre @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.31 Flying Standard @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.06 Salvator Mundi @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.41 Outsmart @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.16 Cotai West @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.51 Mount Athos @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.21 Sharp Distinction @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Hexham Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Fraterculus @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Cool Country @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Kilcaragh Boy @ NR with Bet UK

3.15 Annies Regatta @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Stoney Mountain @ 1/6 with Bet UK

4.20 Free Chakarte @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.55 Motown Lake @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.25 Restitution @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Tramore Horse Racing Tips

12.45 Tudor Manor @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.15 Caridadi @ NR with Bet UK

1.50 Sarsfield @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.25 Steppenwolf @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Mighty Meggsie @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Singing Banjo @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.10 Visible Attraction @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Royal Ruby @ 13/8 with Bet UK

1.45 Grange Road @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.20 Fabrique En France @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.55 Uncle Arthur @ 4/6 with Bet UK

3.30 Shantou Express @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.05 Hybris @ 11/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Call The Fairies @ 27/5 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Astrophysics @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.05 More Than Likely @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Union Court @ 4/11 with Bet UK

7.05 Flatley @ 100/30 with Bet UK

7.35 War Of Words @ NR with Bet UK

8.05 Hy Eales @ 15/2 with Bet UK

8.35 Alkhattaaf @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Arpina @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Star Of St Louis @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Ikkari @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Pearls Of Joy @ 21/4 with Bet UK

7.45 Dual Identity @ 6/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Exceedingly Sonic @ 9/1 with Bet UK

8.45 Smokey Malone @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change