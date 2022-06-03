Aidan O’Brien Epsom Derby Runners | Aidan O’Brien Cazoo Derby Horses

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has three Epsom Derby runners ahead of the 2022 Cazoo Derby on Saturday 4th June. Aidan O’Brien has won the Epsom Derby a staggering 8 times and is the most successful trainer in the history of the race – therefore, anything he runs should always be respected.



Aidan O’Brien Epsom Derby Runners

STONE AGE @ 4/1 with BetUK – The shortest-priced of the three Aidan O’Brien Derby runners and after a 5 1/2 length romp in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown last month it’s easy to see why. Was put in as the 2022 Derby favourite after that win but has since been shuffled back to second favourite in the betting – behind Desert Crown – after that horse won the Dante Stakes.

Ticks a lot of the main trends and has a nice draw in 4. Is also the pick of top jockey Ryan Moore, who would have had the choice of the three O’Brien Derby runners.

CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD @ 15/2 with BetUK – Certainly has a chance after bolting up in the Chester Vase last month by 6 1/2 lengths. He’s now won his last two by a total of 12 1/2 lengths and we know he’ll stay this 1m4f with that last win coming over 1m 4 1/2f. Ryan Moore rode last time though but prefers Stone Age here, with Wayne Lordan taking over in the saddle. Drawn wide in 16 is the negative though.

STAR OF INDIA @ 13/1 with BetUK – Another Aidan O’Brien runner that came over for the Chester May Meeting, when landing the Dee Stakes last month. Kris Kin in 2003 landed both races, while with only three career runs this 3 year-old is sure to have more in the locker. However, does has a wide berth to overcome in 15.

But another Ryan Moore also rode last time so the fact he’s not doing the steering here suggests this Galileo colt is their 2nd or 3rd string. However, O’Brien is no stranger to winning the Derby with a bigger-priced fancy and with these 3 year-olds improving a lot between races, the jockeys don’t always get it right!

Epsom Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Desert Crown 7/4 Stone Age 4/1 Nations Pride 13/2 Changingoftheguard 15/2 Piz Badile 10/1 Star Of India 13/1 Walk Of Stars 15/1 Nahanni 19/1 Royal Patronage 22/1 Sonny Liston 29/1 Westover 17/1 BAR THE FIELD 40/1

Watch Serpentine Winning The 2020 Epsom Derby – Aidan O’Brien’s Most Recent Derby Winner

More Epsom Horse Racing Free Bets