Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Cleveland Browns were without Deshaun Watson for their Week 4 loss to the division rival Ravens, and they could be without their quarterback again in Week 6 as he continues to rehab a right shoulder injury.

Browns Still Waiting On Deshaun Watson’s Return

The story surrounding Watson’s absence in Week 4 was an odd one. He was nursing the ailment during the week leading up to the game against Baltimore, and was even listed on the active roster early in the day that Sunday and given the clearance to play. But Watson apparently made his own decision and held himself out of the contest, giving Dorian Thompson-Robinson the start.

Things didn’t go well for Cleveland in that game. Their offense isn’t exactly a high-powered one when Deshaun Watson is in the lineup, but they mustered just 166 total yards of offense against the Ravens’ defense, with Thompson-Robinson throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns. The Browns’ defense, which had been historically dominant through three games, gave up four touchdowns as well.

Browns Face Tough Test Against 49ers In Week 6

Kevin Stefanski’s team is currently sitting at 2-2 and just a half-game back in the early AFC North standings. The head coach is hopeful that he’ll be getting his starting QB back soon, saying the following when asked about Watson’s status:

He’s doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab. He’s just doing what he’s being told to do in terms of his rehab process

There doesn’t appear to be a solid timetable for Watson’s return, as Stefanski added that he’ll play when he is “functionally ready”.

Watson appeared in 6 games last season after completing his suspension, and the results were not great for the highly-paid quarterback. He had 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and completed less than 59% of his passes as the Browns went 3-3. His play has improved a bit during the first three weeks of the 2023 season, as he has thrown 4 touchdowns to 2 picks on 63.7% accuracy.

The Browns will face perhaps the toughest test of all this coming weekend when they take on the undefeated 49ers, who are dominant on both sides of the ball. Cleveland is currently a 4.5 point underdog at home for the game.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

