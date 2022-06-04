Top 10 Epsom Derby Betting Offers & 2022 Cazoo Derby Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the 2022 Epsom Derby going down this Saturday, 4th June, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 Epsom Derby Betting Offers and Free Bets ahead of the huge race. The Cazoo Epsom Derby race sets off at 4.30pm and in one of the biggest races on the horse racing calendar.

Without further ado, here are the Top 10 Epsom Derby betting offers and free bets to make use of ahead of the magnificent race from Epsom Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Epsom Derby Best Betting Sites | Epsom Derby Tips and Best Bets

888Sport Cazoo Epsom Derby Betting Offer: £30 In Free Bets For Huge Epsom Race



Secure a £30 free bet to use on Saturday’s ITV horse racing from Epsom with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team at 888Sport are also offering new customers who sign up a £10 casino free bonus too, if that’s your thing.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to 888Sport

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet

713 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet UK Cazoo Derby Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For 2022 Epsom Derby



Bet UK are a leading bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but certainly one you can trust and rely on with a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including this Saturday on Derby Day at Epsom.



Plus – new customers can also snap-up a free £30 bet with Bet UK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds of 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free bet on the Epsom races on Derby Day.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

How To Claim Your Bet UK £30 Free Bet



Click here and sign up to Bet UK

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

QuinnBet 2022 Cazoo Epsom Derby Betting Offer: Get Back 50% of Losses Up To £25

QuinnBet may not be as known to horse racing fans as other mainstream bookies, but they are certainly one to consider placing your Epsom Derby bets with this weekend. They are offering new customers 50% off their losses up to £25, as well as 100 free spins to use on their casino market.

The QuinnBet bonus takes just a matter of minutes to claim – see below for instructions on how to redeem the offer and make use of your Epsom Derby free bets.

How To Claim Your QuinnBet Money Back Offer

Click here to sign up to QuinnBet Make 3 or more bets at the site. Receive back 50% of first day qualifying losses in free bets, up to £25, plus 100 free spins. Even if you’re up, you’ll get a £5 free bet and 10 free spins, providing you have staked at least one £10 bet at odds of evens or greater.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

BoyleSports 2022 Epsom Derby Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets for Epsom Derby

The Epsom Derby free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a mouth-watering one, giving you the opportunity to earn £20 in free bets.

Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use as you please on this weekend’s top horse racing from Epsom on Saturday for their Derby Meeting. Simply do the following:

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater Receive £20 of Free Bets

Other Benefits Of Joining BoyleSports

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)

No promo code required

Available to mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet Epsom Derby Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets for 2022 Cazoo Derby

Get £20 in free bets for Saturday’s ITV racing from Epsom that includes the Epsom Derby (4:30pm) by betting just £10 with Virgin Bet.

It really couldn’t be simpler for horse racing punters to claim their £20 in free bets ahead of the magnificent racing from Epsom Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

How To Claim The Epsom Derby Horse Racing Betting Offer:

Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here

Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more

Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Fitzdares 2022 Epsom Derby Horse Racing Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets for Cazoo Derby Festival

It couldn’t be any easier to claim this cracking welcome bonus from Fitzdares.

Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account in an instant. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at this Saturday’s Epsom Derby meeting if you wanted.

No promo code required

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30

Available to customers who are 18+

Key Terms



Click here to sign up to Fitzdares Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher Receive £30 in Free Bets

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred Cazoo Derby Betting Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For 2022 Epsom Derby on Saturday

It couldn’t be easier to claim this weekend’s Epsom horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account as quick as a flash.

How To Claim The Betfred Epsom Derby Betting Offer

Click here to sign up to Betfred Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!

Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.

Bonus for new mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers

408 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Copy Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

bet365 Cazoo Derby Festival Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Epsom Derby

Bet365 are a bookmaker with a top reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ if you are having a bet on the horse racing at the 2022 Epsom Derby this Saturday.

The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the 2022 Epsom Derby and other ITV races on Saturday 4th June.



Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅

How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Epsom Derby Free Bets

Click here and sign up to Bet365

Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

LiveScore Bet: 2022 Epsom Derby Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets



LiveScore Bet will offer new customers £20 in free bets, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED horse racing offer for bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.

All of this for just placing a £10 bet with LiveScore Bet? You’d be silly not to make use of this fantastic offer!

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅

Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅

How to Claim LiveScore Bet’s Epsom Derby Horse Racing Free Bets

Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet

Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger

Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

William Hill 2022 Epsom Derby Betting Offer: £30 In Cazoo Derby Free Bets

William Hill are one of the biggest names in betting and for horse racing punters. William Hill have been an industry leading player in the bookmaking arena since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can trust ahead of Saturday’s Epsom Derby.

The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to William Hill

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet (2x£15)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 4th June 2022

2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV

2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV

5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

Best Epsom Derby Day Betting Offers and Free Bets