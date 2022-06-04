Top 10 Epsom Derby Betting Offers & 2022 Cazoo Derby Free Bets

With the 2022 Epsom Derby going down this Saturday, 4th June, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 Epsom Derby Betting Offers and Free Bets ahead of the huge race. The Cazoo Epsom Derby race sets off at 4.30pm and in one of the biggest races on the horse racing calendar.
Without further ado, here are the Top 10 Epsom Derby betting offers and free bets to make use of ahead of the magnificent race from Epsom Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.
Top 10 Epsom Derby Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets
888Sport Cazoo Epsom Derby Betting Offer: £30 In Free Bets For Huge Epsom Race
Secure a £30 free bet to use on Saturday’s ITV horse racing from Epsom with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them.
As if that wasn’t enough, the team at 888Sport are also offering new customers who sign up a £10 casino free bonus too, if that’s your thing.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet
Bet UK Cazoo Derby Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For 2022 Epsom Derby
Bet UK are a leading bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but certainly one you can trust and rely on with a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including this Saturday on Derby Day at Epsom.
Plus – new customers can also snap-up a free £30 bet with Bet UK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds of 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free bet on the Epsom races on Derby Day.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your Bet UK £30 Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Bet UK
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet 2022 Cazoo Epsom Derby Betting Offer: Get Back 50% of Losses Up To £25
QuinnBet may not be as known to horse racing fans as other mainstream bookies, but they are certainly one to consider placing your Epsom Derby bets with this weekend. They are offering new customers 50% off their losses up to £25, as well as 100 free spins to use on their casino market.
The QuinnBet bonus takes just a matter of minutes to claim – see below for instructions on how to redeem the offer and make use of your Epsom Derby free bets.
How To Claim Your QuinnBet Money Back Offer
- Click here to sign up to QuinnBet
- Make 3 or more bets at the site.
- Receive back 50% of first day qualifying losses in free bets, up to £25, plus 100 free spins.
- Even if you’re up, you’ll get a £5 free bet and 10 free spins, providing you have staked at least one £10 bet at odds of evens or greater.
BoyleSports 2022 Epsom Derby Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets for Epsom Derby
The Epsom Derby free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a mouth-watering one, giving you the opportunity to earn £20 in free bets.
Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use as you please on this weekend’s top horse racing from Epsom on Saturday for their Derby Meeting. Simply do the following:
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
Other Benefits Of Joining BoyleSports
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
- No promo code required
- Available to mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Virgin Bet Epsom Derby Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets for 2022 Cazoo Derby
Get £20 in free bets for Saturday’s ITV racing from Epsom that includes the Epsom Derby (4:30pm) by betting just £10 with Virgin Bet.
It really couldn’t be simpler for horse racing punters to claim their £20 in free bets ahead of the magnificent racing from Epsom Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim The Epsom Derby Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
Fitzdares 2022 Epsom Derby Horse Racing Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets for Cazoo Derby Festival
It couldn’t be any easier to claim this cracking welcome bonus from Fitzdares.
Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account in an instant. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at this Saturday’s Epsom Derby meeting if you wanted.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
Key Terms
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Betfred Cazoo Derby Betting Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For 2022 Epsom Derby on Saturday
It couldn’t be easier to claim this weekend’s Epsom horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account as quick as a flash.
How To Claim The Betfred Epsom Derby Betting Offer
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
- You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!
Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.
- Bonus for new mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers
bet365 Cazoo Derby Festival Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Epsom Derby
Bet365 are a bookmaker with a top reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ if you are having a bet on the horse racing at the 2022 Epsom Derby this Saturday.
The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the 2022 Epsom Derby and other ITV races on Saturday 4th June.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Epsom Derby Free Bets
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
LiveScore Bet: 2022 Epsom Derby Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet will offer new customers £20 in free bets, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED horse racing offer for bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
All of this for just placing a £10 bet with LiveScore Bet? You’d be silly not to make use of this fantastic offer!
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
How to Claim LiveScore Bet’s Epsom Derby Horse Racing Free Bets
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger
- Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled
William Hill 2022 Epsom Derby Betting Offer: £30 In Cazoo Derby Free Bets
William Hill are one of the biggest names in betting and for horse racing punters. William Hill have been an industry leading player in the bookmaking arena since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can trust ahead of Saturday’s Epsom Derby.
The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to William Hill
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet (2x£15)
2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names
Saturday 4th June 2022
- 2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV
- 2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
- 3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
- 3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
- 5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV
- 5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV
