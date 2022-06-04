Kevin Blake Epsom Horse Racing Tips | 35/1 Cazoo Epsom Derby Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake Epsom Tips – Saturday 4th June 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Epsom Best Bets

3:45 Epsom: STONE OF DESTINY @ 13/2 with BetUK

This Andrew Balding runner has been dropped another 2lbs from last time and is starting to look well-handicapped off a mark of 92 – had been rated 100 back in Sept. Was also third in this race 12 months ago off a rating of 102, so is 10lbs better off this time. David Probet rides.

4:30 Epsom (DERBY): GLORY DAZE @ 35/1 with BetUK

Looks a worthy outsider in the Cazoo Derby. Yes, needs to step up on having come second to Stone Age last time out at Leopardstown but ran on well that day to suggest the extra 2 furlongs will be right up his street.

Note: Odds are subject to change

