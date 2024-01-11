What Is The Longest Baseball Game In MLB History?

The MLB has made significant changes to the rules to cut down the length of time for games.

During the offseason before the 2023 MLB season began, the league changed many rules to attract more fans to the sport.

Baseball fans were tired of some games taking a long time to finish. Now, extra-inning games begin with runners on base, which means the record for the longest baseball game in MLB history may never be broken. In fact, the record is already over 100 years old.

There have been eight Major League games of 23 innings or longer, while nine games have finished at exactly 22 innings.

One game stands out as the longest game in MLB history that took 26 innings to complete.

Below, we will discuss the longest baseball game in MLB history in terms of innings length and game time, along with the longest baseball postseason game in MLB history by time.

Longest Baseball Game In MLB History

While the MLB has made drastic changes to reduce the length of time for games, there have been numerous games in history that took a very long time to complete.

Let’s go over some of the longest baseball games in MLB history below.

Longest Baseball Game In MLB History In Terms Of Inning Length

The longest baseball game in MLB history in terms of inning length occurred on May 1, 1920.

It was the Brooklyn Robins (now known as the Los Angeles Dodgers) vs the Boston Braves (now known as the Atlanta Braves).

The contest took almost four hours to complete.

After 26 innings, the score was tied 1-1.

The game was only called off because of how dark it was outside.

According to the MLB, both starting pitchers, Leon Cadore for the Robins and Joe Oeschger for the Braves pitched the entire length of the game.

Longest Baseball Game In MLB History In Terms Of Time

The longest MLB game in terms of time was in 1984 between the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The contest was a 25-inning game and it ran for a total of eight hours and six minutes which was completed over two days.

According to the MLB, the teams played the first 17 innings on May 8 but paused with a tied score of 3-3 because of an American League rule prohibiting new innings after 1 AM.

The game resumed the next day and the White Sox won 7-6.

Longest Baseball Postseason Game In MLB History By Time

The longest postseason MLB game in terms of length of time was Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in an 18-inning game that lasted a whopping seven hours and 20 minutes. After Boston scored in the top of the 13th inning, Max Muncy came around to score on a throwing error by Ian Kinsler. Muncy also finished the game in the 18th inning with a walk-off home run.

Despite losing the longest postseason in MLB history, the Red Sox went on to win the 2018 World Series in five games.

Top-10 Longest Baseball Games In MLB History

There have been 17 games in MLB history that have lasted at least 22 innings.

The last time it happened came in 2008 in an NL West battle between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.

Below, we’ll break down the top 10 longest games in MLB history based on the number of innings played.

Rank Date Game Time 1 May 1, 1920 Brooklyn Robins 1, Boston Braves 1 26 innings T2 May 8, 1984 Chicago White Sox 7, Milwaukee Brewers 6 25 innings T2 Sept. 11, 1974 St. Louis Cardinals 4, New York Mets 3 25 innings T4 April 15, 1968 Houston Astros 1, New York Mets 0 24 innings T4 July 21, 1945 Detroit Tigers 1, Philadelphia Athletics 1 24 innings T4 Sept. 1, 1906 Philadelphia Athletics 4, Boston Americans 1 24 innings T7 May 31, 1964 San Francisco Giants 8, New York Mets 6 23 innings T7 June 27, 1939 Brooklyn Dodgers 2, Boston Bees 2 23 innings T9 April 17, 2008 Colorado Rockies 2, San Diego Padres 1 22 innings T9 Aug. 31, 1993 Minnesota Twins 5, Cleveland Indians 4 22 innings T9 Aug. 23, 1989 Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Montreal Expos 0 22 innings T9 June 3, 1989 Houston Astros 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 22 innings T9 May 12, 1972 Milwaukee Brewers 4, Minnesota Twins 3 22 innings T9 June 12, 1967 Washington Senators 6, Chicago White Sox 5 22 innings T9 June 24, 1962 New York Yankees 9, Detroit Tigers 7 22 innings T9 May 17, 1927 Chicago Cubs 4, Boston Braves 3 22 innings T9 Aug. 22, 1917 Brooklyn Robins 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 22 innings