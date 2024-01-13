Editorial

What Is The Longest Cricket Game Of All Time? See The Records And More

Longest Cricket Game

What is the longest cricket game of all time? The sport is often known for its long-lasting affairs so we have looked at the longest in history so read on to find out more and see the records through the years. 

Longest Cricket Game Of All Time Was Played Over 43 Hours

The longest cricket game of all time dates all the way back to March 1939 when England faced South Africa in a Test match, and it lasted 43 hours over 12 days. With 1,981 runs and 5,447 balls, the two teams could not be separated.

Cricket fans were able to witness the action on nine of the scheduled 12 days, with the other three abandoned due to rain.

After getting underway on March 3, 12 days later and just over 43 minutes of play, there was still no winner. The match had to be called off eventually as the England team had to catch a boat back home.

They could not afford to miss their ship back to England, as it would have been another month until the next one left, so the game was declared a draw. Due to the outbreak of World War II, it meant that the British team had to leave it at a tie and get back to their home country with most of the team needed for National Service.

This contest between England and South Africa is commonly known as the “Timeless Test” due to the length of time it took to end.

Listed: Longest Cricket Games In History

  • West Indies vs England (9 days, tie) 3 April 1930
  • Australia vs England (8 days, Australia win) 8 March 1929
  • Australia vs England (7 days, England win) 23 February 1912
  • Australia vs England (7 days, Australia win) 19 December 1924
  • Australia vs England (7 days, Australia win) 1 January 1925
  • Australia vs England (7 days, Australia win) 16 January 1925
  • Australia vs England (7 days, England win) 29 December 1928
  • Australia vs England (7 days, England win) 1 February 1929
  • Australia vs England (6 days, England win) 14 December 1894
  • Australia vs England (6 days, Australia win) 17 January 1902

It’s fair to say that Australia and England have endured in some long-haul cricket matches over time, and the rivalry between the two teams still goes strong in the present day.

