Three top Premier League clubs are reportedly in the market for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all monitoring the forward.

Viktor Gyokeres On The Move?

Viktor Gyokeres is set to be one of the hottest properties in Europe this year, with the Sporting forward on the radar of some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

The former Coventry man only made the switch from the Championship to Portugal in summer last year but already he could be on the move just one year down the line.

Gyokeres is contracted at Sporting until 2028 which is why the Swedish man may be a pricy purchase when the summer transfer window rolls around.

Sporting will reportedly only hear offers around the €100m mark, which could be a problem for some of Gyokeres’ hopeful suitors with the likes of Manchester United struggling for funds.

Gyokeres has scored 18 league goals in 22 games this season which has proved why Sporting value their star so highly following an impressive debut campaign.

Viktor Gyokeres Potential Next Club

Arsenal

Arsenal is the most likely destination for Viktor Gyokeres this summer if the reports are to believed, after the Gunners sent scouts to Portugal to watch the Swedish star.

Mikel Arteta has alternated strikers throughout this season, with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard playing a role down the middle.

Despite challenging for the Premier League and Champions League this year, Arsenal are still missing a recognized number nine which could cost them in the long run.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have been after a consistent striker for some time now and although they signed Rasmus Hojlund at the beginning of this year, they may also need an injury replacement.

Hojlund netted seven Premier League goals for United this season before picking up a worrying looking injury that will have the Danish star out for the forseeable future.

Chelsea

Chelsea are the third team after Gyokeres’ signature this summer, as the Blues continue to search for a consistent scoring striker who can keep fit.

Christopher Nkunku yet again picked up an injury for Chelsea last weekend that is expected to keep the Frenchman out of action for at least another month.

While Nicolas Jackson has been okay for Chelsea in his first season, the striker has struggled at times to finish his biggest chances and as a result he has just eight goals in a struggling side