Charlie Appleby Epsom Derby Runners | Charlie Appleby Derby Horses

The Charlie Appleby yard have won the Cazoo Epsom Derby twice in the last four years, and with three entries again in Saturday’s race, then they head into the race with another strong hand. Let’s take a look at the 2022 Charlie Appleby Epsom Derby runners.



Charlie Appleby Epsom Derby Runners

NATIONS PRIDE @ 13/2 with BetUK – Supplemented for the Derby at a cost of £75,000 by connections so the Godolphin camp must feel confident they will be a return on that investment.

Last seen winning at Newmarket at Listed level by 7 lengths so deserves to take his chance in the better race. Has won 4 of his 5 starts too and is clearly a fast-improving middle distance performer.

Draw 5 looks ideal with the lower draws favoured in recent years and this 3 year-old is the pick of the Appleby runners for their main jockey William Buick.

WALK OF STARS @ 15/1 with BetUK – Last seen getting beaten in the Lingfield Derby Trial as favourite so needs to bounce back from that. But has only had four career runs so could easily leave that last run behind him. Drawn okay in stall 9 – last year’s winner came from that draw and will be ridden by James Doyle.



NAHANNI @ 19/1 with BetUK – 12 months ago the Godolphin team turned to jockey Adam Kirby to ride Adayar and that paid off with that horse winning for Kirby.

He rides this 3 year-old here as be bids for a famous double – the last jockey to win back-to-back races in the Epsom Derby was Kieren Fallon in 2003 and 2004.

He landed the Derby Trial here at the track back in April so we know the course is fine and has also won over 1m4f in the past too, so getting the trip won’t be an issue. Having won his last three and now 3 of his 4 career runs, is certainly not another bad ride for Kirby, with draw 6 perfect.

Epsom Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Desert Crown 7/4 Stone Age 4/1 Nations Pride 13/2 Changingoftheguard 15/2 Piz Badile 10/1 Star Of India 13/1 Walk Of Stars 15/1 Nahanni 19/1 Royal Patronage 22/1 Sonny Liston 29/1 Westover 17/1 BAR THE FIELD 40/1

ITV Horse Racing Times and Names (Saturday 4th June 2022)

2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 4th June 2022

2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV

2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV

5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

More Epsom Horse Racing Free Bets