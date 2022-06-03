Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – June 4th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

HEXHAM 2.05

DUNEOMENO (system – Christian Williams, long travellers)

Trainer Christian Williams, already among the winners this week, does well with horses he travels from than 250 miles from his Welsh base. He’s scored with 34 of the 112 qualifiers (30.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £21.67 to the usual £1 stake. DUNEOMENO was pulled up after a bad mistake at the second fence at Plumpton last time and is taken to bounce back.

DONCASTER 3.06

NEW COMEDY (system – Jamie Spencer, Doncaster)

Doncaster often favours patient tactics, especially on the round course, and it’s the ideal venue for Jamie Spencer to showcase his skills. Prior to Friday night’s racing, Spencer’s record here since 2014 was 47 winners from 238 rides (19.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £53.73 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 36). Charlie Appleby’s NEW COMEDY will appreciate racing in a big field for the first time and looks an interesting each-way play now up in trip.

EPSOM 3.45

MOKAATIL (system – Ian Williams, sprint handicaps, Epsom)

In the past ten years, Ian Williams has only had eight runners in sprint handicaps at Epsom and five of them have won for a profit of £46.50 to a £1 stake. Two of the three beaten horses made the frame and an each-way bet on last year’s winner MOKAATIL could again pay dividends.

HEXHAM 4.55

MOTOWN LAKE (system – Christian Williams, long travellers)

MOTOWN LAKE is a qualifier on the same angle as DUNEOMENO (see 2.05 Hexham) and is has won two of his four completed starts since fitted with a tongue-tie. Track and ground should suit, and he holds solid claims.

LINGFIELD 6.15

ALBA DE TORMES (system – John Butler, first-time blinkers)

Since the beginning of 2006, trainer John Butler has a five from 27 record with his first-time blinkered runners for a profit of £17.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Three of the beaten horses finished second, including at 40-1, and ALBA DE TORMES could improve for the new headgear.

CHEPSTOW 6.35

VIM AND VIGOUR (system – Ardad, 2yo newcomers)

Progeny of the sire Ardad tend to be precocious and had we backed them all on their juvenile debuts we’d have landed 11 of our 71 bets and made a profit of £152.33. The bulk of that profit comes from one huge-priced winner but it might still be worth considering VIM AND VIGOUR against short-priced favourite Union Court in this 5f novice contest.

