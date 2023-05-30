Editorial

WATCH: Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want To Hold Trophy After ECF

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2023 05 1493336501
rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2023 05 1493336501

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have plenty to celebrate. They were the NBA’s lowest scoring team in the regular season, and barely snuck into the playoffs through the play-in tournament. But they were able to knock off the title favorites in the first round, accomplishing the unthinkable as an 8-seed and qualifying for the NBA Finals.

WATCH: Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want The Trophy

Butler knows that the job isn’t finished.

The Heat players and coaches stood on the makeshift stage at center court in Boston on Monday night after winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a hard fought series, with both teams winning three games in a row, but the deciding game was won handily by Miami. Center Bam Adebayo was holding the Bob Cousey Trophy, signifying the team’s conference win, and went to hand it over to Butler so that the series MVP could celebrate with it.

But Butler didn’t want to hold it. He gave a quick head shake to Adebayo, then appears to mouth something that looks like another one of his bold predictions:

“I’ll hold the next one.”

Jimmy Butler has been here before. He led the 2020 version of the Heat to the NBA Finals, before falling short to LeBron and the Lakers. He has enjoyed extended playoff runs with the 76ers and Bulls as well. But Butler has never hoisted the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy as an NBA Champion, and he wants that to be the next piece of hardware that he holds in the air.

His Heat will have an uphill climb in order to accomplish their goal. They enter the series as heavy underdogs, with a designation of roughly +280 depending on the betting outlet. They are not only the road team in the series, but their placing as an 8-seed likely has something to do with their status. Miami will be 8.5 point dogs for Game 1 of the series on Thursday.

But odds like this aren’t anything that the Heat haven’t already overcome. They were 13/1 just to make it out of the first round, and ESPN Analytics gave them a 3% chance of defeating the Celtics in the Conference Finals. In that ECF, Jimmy Butler and company overcame 8-point spreads to win outright on three separate occasions.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2023 05 1493336501
Editorial

LATEST WATCH: Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want To Hold Trophy After ECF

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
KSI Boxing 2 1
Editorial
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 13 2023

Place a bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada by signing up with our featured CA sportsbooks below. In recent years, influencer boxing has seen a huge rise and…

Kai Cenat
Editorial
Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023

One of Twitch’s most popular live streamers Kai Cenat has been banned from the Amazon-owned video-streaming platform, with the streamer claiming he doesn’t know why he was banned. Kai Cenat is comfortably…

Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023
xQc
Editorial
Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 11 2023
4aa22f7f vince mcmahon and dana white
Editorial
Endeavor Leap To No1 Most Valuable Sports Group Ahead Of Liberty Media After WWE Purchase
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 5 2023
basketball
Editorial
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Kansas – KS Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 4 2023
Arrow to top