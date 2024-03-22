Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has said as many as seven Barcelona players would feature in his first-choice XI. Enrique’s surprising revelation came during a charity Twitch stream for his non-profit Xana Foundation.

Luis Enrique Would Love To Add Seven Barcelona Players To His PSG Outfit

Enrique, who won the Treble with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season, will try to get the better of the Spanish outfit when his PSG play them in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals next month. On paper, it seems like an evenly matched contest, but the coach seemingly believes the Blaugrana have the better team.

During the Twitch livestream, Enrique controversially professed his admiration for the Catalans and picked not one, not two, but seven players in his combined PSG-Barca XI.

Enrique kicked things off by picking Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen over PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma. The German, who missed 10 La Liga matches due to a back injury, has kept 10 clean sheets in 19 league appearances this season. Next, the coach picked Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo, who operate on the right side of Barcelona’s four-man back line. The pair have been integral in keeping Xavi’s side competitive this season.

In midfield, Enrique picked Frenkie de Jong and Illkay Gundogan. While the former has set the tempo with his inch-perfect passes this season, the latter has been at the heart of every positive Barcelona move this season.

Lastly, he picked in-form pair Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal in attack, seemingly offering the left-wing position to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians May Not Like Luis Enrique’s Bold Picks

PSG fans have cultivated quite a reputation for being vocal. The fans and reporters associated with the French outfit have always insisted on maintaining decorum and putting the team above everything else. The fact that Enrique publicly hinted at Barca’s superiority ahead of such a crucial UEFA Champions League tie is unlikely to sit well with them.

They could maintain silence leading up to the tie, as all hopes are pinned on the Spaniard to find a way through. However, if things go south, PSG supporters will not hesitate to crucify him.