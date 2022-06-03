Countries
which horse is frankie dettori riding in the 2022 epsom derby

Which Horse Is Frankie Dettori Riding In The 2022 Epsom Derby?

Updated

1 day ago

on

Frankie Derby Ride

Frankie Dettori has ridden the Epsom Derby winner twice before, with the most recent of those coming in 2015 on Golden Horn. Let’s take a look at what horse the pocket Italian riding in the big Epsom race (4:30pm) this Saturday 4th June.

Frankie Dettori Rides PIZ BADILE In The 2022 Epsom Derby

PIZ BADILE
Trainer: Donnacha O’Brien
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Age: 3
Form: 121
Last Race: 2nd April, 1st Leopardstown (Group 3), 1m2f

Frankie Dettori has been snapped up to ride the Donnacha O’Brien-trained PIZ BADILE @ 9/1 with BetUK for the 2022 Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The 3 year-old is currently around fourth favourite in the Derby betting market, but once punters see Dettori’s name next to the horse it would be no shock to see him come for some support.

He was last seen winning the Group Three Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown at the start of April and with that success coming off the back of a 5-month break can be expected to have improved for it.

This Saturday’s run in the Epsom Derby will also only be his fourth career start so, again, is sure to have more improvement to come.

He was also winning over 1m2f the last day – rallying well to get back up on the line, so the step up to 1m4f here in the Derby looks well worth a crack even though his breeding suggests it might be borderline if he’s got the stamina to last out.

Frankie Dettori has ridden the Epsom Derby winner twice before. The first of those wins came on Authorized in 2007 for trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam, while the most recent was on the John Gosden runner Golden Horn in 2015 (you can watch that win below).

Epsom Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Desert Crown 7/4 BetUK logo
Stone Age 7/2 BetUK logo
Nations Pride 13/2 BetUK logo
Changingoftheguard 8/1 BetUK logo
Piz Badile 9/1 BetUK logo
Star Of India 15/1 BetUK logo
Walk Of Stars 15/1 BetUK logo
Nahanni 20/1 BetUK logo
Royal Patronage 20/1 BetUK logo
Sonny Liston 25/1 BetUK logo
Westover 25/1 BetUK logo
BAR THE FIELD 25/1 BetUK logo
Note: Odds are subject to change

Watch Frankie Dettori Winning The 2015 Epsom Derby on Golden Horn

2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 4th June 2022

  • 2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
  • 3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
  • 3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV
  • 5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens