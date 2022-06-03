Which Horse Is Frankie Dettori Riding In The 2022 Epsom Derby?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has ridden the Epsom Derby winner twice before, with the most recent of those coming in 2015 on Golden Horn. Let’s take a look at what horse the pocket Italian riding in the big Epsom race (4:30pm) this Saturday 4th June.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Frankie Dettori Rides PIZ BADILE In The 2022 Epsom Derby

PIZ BADILE

Trainer: Donnacha O’Brien

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Form: 121

Last Race: 2nd April, 1st Leopardstown (Group 3), 1m2f

Frankie Dettori has been snapped up to ride the Donnacha O’Brien-trained PIZ BADILE @ 9/1 with BetUK for the 2022 Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The 3 year-old is currently around fourth favourite in the Derby betting market, but once punters see Dettori’s name next to the horse it would be no shock to see him come for some support.

He was last seen winning the Group Three Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown at the start of April and with that success coming off the back of a 5-month break can be expected to have improved for it.

This Saturday’s run in the Epsom Derby will also only be his fourth career start so, again, is sure to have more improvement to come.

He was also winning over 1m2f the last day – rallying well to get back up on the line, so the step up to 1m4f here in the Derby looks well worth a crack even though his breeding suggests it might be borderline if he’s got the stamina to last out.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Frankie Dettori’s Epsom Derby Ride – PIZ BADILE – With BetUK and also get a FREE £30 BET to Use On The Epsom Races

BetUK £30 Free Bet + ‘Acca Club’– Bet £10, Get £30 in free bets with BetUK to use on today’s ITV horse racing – plus join their ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply)

BetUK Epsom Derby Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

How Many Times Has Frankie Dettori Won The Epsom Derby?

Frankie Dettori has ridden the Epsom Derby winner twice before. The first of those wins came on Authorized in 2007 for trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam, while the most recent was on the John Gosden runner Golden Horn in 2015 (you can watch that win below).

Epsom Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Desert Crown 7/4 Stone Age 7/2 Nations Pride 13/2 Changingoftheguard 8/1 Piz Badile 9/1 Star Of India 15/1 Walk Of Stars 15/1 Nahanni 20/1 Royal Patronage 20/1 Sonny Liston 25/1 Westover 25/1 BAR THE FIELD 25/1

Watch Frankie Dettori Winning The 2015 Epsom Derby on Golden Horn

Note: Odds are subject to change

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Epsom Derby Meeting this Saturday (4th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 4th June 2022

2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV

2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV

5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

More Epsom Horse Racing Free Bets