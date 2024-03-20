Editorial

Joel Embiid Criticized By French Basketball Federation For Decision To Play For Team USA

Anthony R. Cardenas
The French men’s basketball team had a chance to have one of the most incredible front lines that we have ever seen for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games. It looked as though the dream was going to come to fruition, but Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid changed his mind at the last minute, spurning the French team in order to play for Team USA.

French Team Criticize Joel Embiid’s Decision

Predictably, the people involved with international basketball in France were not happy.

Embiid never lived in France and doesn’t have citizenship, but speaks the language fluently, having grown up in Cameroon. When speaking about playing for an international team in the past, Embiid expressed his desire to play for France, but said that he would have to make a decision between them and Team USA when the time came.

It looked like he was on the right track to be the center for the French team. Team officials helped him in the long process of obtaining a passport for him, and claim that Embiid told them directly, “I want to play for the national team of France.” The process was eventually completed, and the passport was the first major step in getting him on the floor and in their uniform.

“Easy Way For Him To Get A Medal”

That is, until Embiid changed his mind. In early October, the reigning NBA MVP winner announced his decision to instead play for Team USA, snubbing Team France and their potential hopes at a gold medal in 2024. Those in Paris were not happy with the sudden change in desires, and Jean Pierre Siutat, who is the president of the French Basketball Federation, has had plenty to say in the way of criticizing Embiid’s decision:

Team USA, with him, who can beat you? Come on, nobody. This is an easy way for him to get an Olympic medal.

It is certainly a tough blow for France, who had their eyes on having one of the most impressive front lines ever put together on a basketball court. With Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama already on the team, adding an MVP talent like Joel Embiid could have been enough to put them over the top in order to take down the mightier teams like the United States.

Embiid is currently still nursing the knee injury that effectively ended his 2023-24 regular season and took his chances at a second MVP trophy away. But Philly is hoping that he can be back in time for the playoffs, and Team USA is eyeing having him ready by mid-July for the 2024 Olympics, which will be played in Paris, France, of all places.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
