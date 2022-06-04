Pricewise Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Tom Segal Epsom Derby Best Bet

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Epsom Tips – Saturday 4th June 2022
- 2:00 Epsom: NOLTON CROSS @ 5/1 with BetUK
- 2:35 Epsom: MRS FITZHERBERT @ 3/1 with BetUK
- 2:35 Epsom: TECHNIQUE @ 7/1 with BetUK
Pricewise (Tom Segal) Epsom Best Bets, Plus Epsom Derby Best Bet
A fine second to War Horse last time out on first run back for a while. Expected to have come on for that spin and with just 4 career runs will have more learning and improvement to come. Silvestre De Sousa rides this Hugo Palmer horse.
Been well supported this morning and easy to see why. Beat Bashkirova last time at Goodwood and with that coming off a 184 day break will improve for it too. Has run well with cut in the ground too so the recent rain won’t be an issue.
Second pick in this race looks worth a saver outside the main bet Mrs Fitzherbert. Second last time to Noon Star at Nottingham on her first run back from a break and was thought good enough to run in the Oaks last season.
Note: Odds are subject to change
