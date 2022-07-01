ITV Racing Trends and Tips | Sandown & Haydock Best Bets, Sat 2nd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV racing trends and tips to enjoy this Saturday (2nd June) as the cameras head to Sandown and Haydock to take in races that include the Coral Eclipse (3:35) and the Lancashire Oaks (2:40) – Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his best bets across the seven ITV races.

At Sandown Park, the Group One Coral Eclipse has cut up to just six runners, but what the race lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality. Then, at Haydock Park, the Lancashire Oaks, where trainer John Gosden is looking for a remarkable nineth win in the race, heads the bill.



ITV Horse Racing Tips On Saturday 2nd July 2022

Sandown Horse Racing Trends (RacingTV/ITV)

1.50 – Coral Charge (Registered as The Sprint Stakes) (Group 3) Cl1 5f6y ITV

19/20 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

18/20 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

15/20 – Favourites placed

15/20 – Had won at least 3 times before

14/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

14/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

13/20 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

8/20 – Winning favourites

7/20 – Had won at Sandown before

10 of the last 16 winners were Irish bred

12 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 1-4 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Raasel has improved loads this season and is repected having won 2 of his last three – he’s also the joint top-rated with Equilateral, who ran a blinder (5th) in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes. Arecibo and Method are others to respect, but MITBAAHY @ 11/4 with 888Sport gets the call.

This Roger Varian runner is a past CD winner after winning a Listed race well here 3 weeks ago and being a 3 year-old also gets a handy 5lbs from the likes of Raasel and Equilateral. He’s now won this last two in the style of an improving. Of the rest, NYMPHADORA (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport can go well of those at bigger prices with William Buick riding and heads here off the back of two solid seconds.

2.25 – Coral Challenge (Handicap) Cl2 1m14y ITV

19/20 – Aged 6 or younger

18/20 – Carried 8-8 or more

18/20 – Previous winners over 1m (or further)

17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season

16/20 – Didn’t win their previous race

14/20 – Placed favourites

12/20 – Aged 4 years-old

11/20 – Had run at Sandown before

9/20 – Ran at either York (2) or Ascot (7) last time out

8/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

6/20 – Winning favourites

2/20 – Trained by Andrew Balding

12 of the last 16 winners came from stall 8 or lower

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 18 of the last 20 winners carried 8-8 or more and 19 of the last 20 were aged 6 or younger, while 16 of the last 20 winners didn’t win last time out. With all that in mind the Roger Charlton runner – SINJAARI @ 11/4 with 888Sport – ticks a lot of boxes. This 6 year-old has a fair share of weight (9-11) but that’s because he’s a 105-rated horse in a handicap. A recent close 5th (of 29) in the Royal Hunt Cup was a top effort and that also came on only his second run this year.

Others to have on your radar are recent York scorer Lion Tower, plus Checkandchallenge and the lightly-weighted Flyin’ High, but last year’s fourth ESCOBAR (e/w) @ 15/2 with 888Sport wasn’t beaten far in the race 12 months ago and his overall form at Sandown reads well too 2-7-2-2-4.

3.00 – Coral Distaff (Listed Race) (Fillies) Cl1 1m14y ITV

17/18 – Had at least 1 previous run that season

17/18 – Had never run at Sandown before

15/18 – Had won over 7f or further before

15/18 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

10/18 – Finished in the top three last time out

10/18 – Favourites that finished in the top three

5/18 – Winning favourites

3/18 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

2/18 – Trained by William Haggas (2 of last 3)

The last 15 winners came from stalls 3-9 (inc)

9 of the last 15 winners came from stalls 3,4,5 or 6

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Grande Dame, Oscula and Fast Attack have claims but it was hard to not be taken by the recent Royal Ascot win from HEREDIA @ 5/4 with 888Sport . She landed the Sandringham Stakes in decent fashion (1 length) last month and that made it 4-from-4 for this Richard Hannon-trained filly. She could easily progress into Group company after this.

At a price, it’s also interesting the William Haggas yard are pitching their QUEEN AMINATU (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport into this Listed level. She’s a bit to find on these terms, but ran on well over 7f last time to suggest this step up to a mile cold bring out the improvement needed in this better race.

3.35 – Coral-Eclipse (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 1m2f7y ITV

Coral Eclipse Stakes Betting Trends

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner

16/20 – Placed favourites

15/20 – Placed in their last race

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)

10/20 – Favourites that won

6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out

The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further

Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Facts

Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017

Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020

Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: We only had the four runners last year and this year it’s not much better with 6 horses heading to post for this lucrative Group One. It’s a bit of a shame, but we’ve still six high-class middle distance runners here, that include the French Derby winner – Vadeni – and the Irish 2000 Guineas winner – Native Trail.

Add in the globe-trotting Mishriff, who ran away with the Juddmonte International last season and recent Tattersalls Gold Cup winner – Alenquer, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes runner-up Bay Bridge and the three-time G1 winner – Lord North, then it’s set to be a cracker.

Between the 6 runners, they’ve landed 11 Group One races.

Lord North is a 6 year-old though and the last horse of this age to win the Eclipse was back in 1886 – so he’s overlooked!

Native Trial will be looking to give Godolphin their seventh win in the race, but the jury will be out on the trip – this will be the furthest he’s gone and breeding suggests it’s hit and miss if he’ll stay the 1m2f distance.

Bay Bridge is respected from the Sir Michael Stoute yard that have won this race 6 times and wasn’t disgraced to be second in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes last time at Royal Ascot to the very useful State Of Rest – but he’s the only runner in the field NOT to have won at the highest level.

CD winner – Alenquer – is useful on his day but was beaten 6 lengths by Mishriff in the Juddmonte International last season, while Mishriff needs to bounce back from a poor run in the Saudi Cup last time.

So that leaves us with VADENI @ 6/4 with 888Sport – the recent French Derby winner, who bolted up by 5 lengths that day. He also gets the handy 3 year-old allowance of 10lbs from the older horses but is already the second top-rated in the field (123), with Mishriff the top-rated at 125.

This Jean Claude Rouget runner was supplemented for £50k for the race in the week and that looks money well spent now with a top three finish yielding a profit. But he’s got a huge chance of scooping the £448k top prize anyway after looking to have more to come last time with that 5 length French Derby success – eased down. Any rain is fine too and we know he stays the trip. Christophe Soumillon makes the trip over to ride.

Haydock Horse Racing Trends (RacingTV/ITV)

2.05 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 1m6f95y ITV

5 previous runnings

5/5 – Drawn between stalls 4-9 (inc)

5/5 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting

3/5 – Carried 8-13 or more in weight

2/5 – Winning favourites

Trainer William Haggas has a 25% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

William Haggas trained the winner in 2020

Mark Johnston trained the winner in 2018 and 2019

John Gosden trained the winner in 2017

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: Sea King could easily be another Sir Mark Prescott-trained improving 3 year-old that is well ahead of the handicapper. He’s won his last two in good fashion and the longer trip is a plus. He’s up 9lbs and up in grade here though so the value cold sit elsewhere.

Duty Bound, Double Cherry and Valsad have live e/w claims, but the William Haggas yard won this in 2020 and it’s interesting they run two – NATHANAEL GREENE (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport and HELLO JUMEIRAH (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport .

The former was a beaten favourite at Goodwood last time but the first-time cheekpieces are on here and the step up to 1m6f looks a good move. Hello Jumeriah is into a handicap for the first time after just three career runs, but has shown a decent level of form already (1 win) and might just have bumped into a useful one (Almuhit) last time out.

2.40 – bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 1m3f200y ITV

17/20 – Had won at least at Listed class before

17/20 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

16/20 – Priced 13/2 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/20 – Placed favourites

14/20 – Had won between 1-3 times before

12/20 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

11/20 – Won last time out

11/20 – Had won over 1m4f before

7/20 – Trained by John Gosden

6/20 – Had raced at Haydock before

6/20 – Winning favourites

The last 9 runnings have been won by a 4 year-old

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Eshaada is the top-rated in the field and will be better for a recent 5th in a Group 3 at Newbury on her first run back this term. Kawida represents last year’s winning owner and is a course winner too, while Believe In Love and Stay Alert come here off the back of nice wins.

But the John Gosden yard have a top record in the race – winning it 8 times in total – and four times since 2012. They run FREE WIND @ 9/4 with 888Sport here, who was last seen bolting up in the Park Hill Stakes at Donny back in September. That came over 1m6f so we know she stays further and has also won off a lay-off in the past too so the 296-day break is fine.

The danger can come from the Haggas runner – SEA LA ROSA @ 11/2 with 888Sport – who has a bit to find on the ratings but is a proven CD winner at the track and was impressive in winning the G3 Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock at the end of May. She’s now won 5 of her 11 starts and been in the top three 10 times.

3.15 – bet365 Old Newton Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 1m3f200y ITV

Old Newton Cup Betting Trends

18/20 – Had won a race over 1m4f before

15/20 – Aged 5 or younger

15/20 – Won no more than 5 times before

14/20 – Officially rated between 89 and 97

14/20 – Drawn in stall 13 or lower

14/20 – Had won at least 3 times before

13/20 – Carried 9-1 or less

12/20 – Favourites placed in the top 4

11/20 – Aged 4 years-old

10/20 – Irish or USA bred

10/20 – Carried 8-12 or less

9/20 – Raced within the last 7 days

8/20 – Winners that came from the top 3 in the betting

8/20 – Placed horses (top three) from stall 4

6/20 – Had won a race at Haydock before

6/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out

5/20 – Won last time out

3/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 11.5/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: This race is normally a competitive betting heat, but this year’s make-up of the race is very different with everything revolving around the William Haggas runner – GAASSEE @ 13/8 with 888Sport – who has been heavily supported in the build-up to the race.

It’s easy to see why though – he’s won his last four in great fashion and came back in May with another easy success at York. It’s interesting that connections have resisted to run him at Royal Ascot – probably to protect his mark with this race in mind. It’s a decent £77k pot to the winner and despite going up 7lbs for his last win still looks to be ahead of the handicapper and should progress out of handicap company very soon.

Of the rest, Get Shirty and Liverpol Knight can all have claims. Brentford Hope should not be far away but is a horse that travels well but find it hard to win. So, of those at bigger prices, a chance is taken on the Mark Johnston runners LOVE IS GOLDEN (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport and ENFRANCHISE (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport at nice prices. The yard have a fine record in the race, with wins in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

