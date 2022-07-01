Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 2nd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 2nd July 2022

RELATED: Sandown Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Sandown races

RELATED: Haydock Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Haydock races

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets

Haas improved with each run this season – including last time at Windsor, when a close fourth. Down a pound for that here helps and in this better race also has only 8-8 to carry – which is 14lbs less than last time.

3.15 Haydock: ON TO VICTORY (e/w) @ 18/1 with BetUK

8 lengths to find with the favourite – Gaassee – based on his last run at York. But is 10lbs better off this time and this Alan King runner can be expected to be a lot fitter this time too with that last run coming off a 4 1/2 month break.

Some felt his second in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes was a disappointing run, but it probably wasn’t the best Ryan Moore ride (by his own admission) – seemed to have a bit too much to do. Has won well at Sandown in the past though so a return this this track is a big plus and looks the value against the 3 year-olds – can get back to winning ways here.

RELATED: KEVIN BLAKE TIPS FOR SATURDAY 2nd JULY from HAYDOCK & SANDOWN

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Tony Calvin’s Tips

Click the slip below to back Tony Calvin’s best bets in a treble @ 1000/1 with BetUK

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

More Horse Racing Free Bets