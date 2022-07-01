Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 2nd July

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 2nd July 2022
- 2.25 Sandown: TAHITIAN PRINCE @ 10/1 with BetUK
- 3.15 Haydock: ON TO VICTORY (e/w) @ 18/1 with BetUK
- 3.35 Sandown: BAY BRIDGE @ 4/1 with BetUK
RELATED: Sandown Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Sandown races
RELATED: Haydock Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Haydock races
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets
Haas improved with each run this season – including last time at Windsor, when a close fourth. Down a pound for that here helps and in this better race also has only 8-8 to carry – which is 14lbs less than last time.
8 lengths to find with the favourite – Gaassee – based on his last run at York. But is 10lbs better off this time and this Alan King runner can be expected to be a lot fitter this time too with that last run coming off a 4 1/2 month break.
Some felt his second in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes was a disappointing run, but it probably wasn’t the best Ryan Moore ride (by his own admission) – seemed to have a bit too much to do. Has won well at Sandown in the past though so a return this this track is a big plus and looks the value against the 3 year-olds – can get back to winning ways here.
RELATED: KEVIN BLAKE TIPS FOR SATURDAY 2nd JULY from HAYDOCK & SANDOWN
