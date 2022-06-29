Lancashire Oaks 2022 | Which Horse Has The Best Chance Of Winning?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Lancashire Oaks 2022 is one of the big horse racing highlights this Saturday (2nd July). Run at Haydock Park over 1m4f, this Group Two race carries a first prize of £65,000 and at this stage the John Gosden-trained Free Wind heads the Lancashire Oaks betting.



We take a look at the 2022 Lancashire Oaks runners, key trends and betting, plus look at each horses probability of winning ahead of Saturday’s Haydock Park (2:40pm) Group Two race.

RELATED: Haydock Park Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning The 2022 Lancashire Oaks?

Trainer John Gosden has a cracking record in the Lancashire Oaks – winning the race eight times in total – and he’s got a huge chance of making that nine with the current favourite – FREE WIND @ 5/2 with 888Sport.

This 4 year-old heads here having won 4 of her 6 career starts and could not have been more impressive when landing the Group Two Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last September. She’s back from a 296-day break, but has gone well fresh in the past too and based on her Lancashire Oaks betting odds she’s got a 29% chance of winning the race.

Next best in the betting is the 2021 winner – Alpinista @ 7/2 with 888Sport, which would give her a 20% chance of success here. This Sir Mark Prescott filly has a string of wins next to her name (5 in a row) and the last three of those all came in Group One company. She’s the top-rated in the field (118) and if lining up to defend her crown will be looking to become the first ‘back-to-back’ Lancashire Oaks winner since Barshiba (2009-10).

You can see the latest 2022 Lancashire Oaks odds and the probability of each horses chance of winning the race in our 888Sport betting table below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Old Newton Cup 2022 | Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning?

Lancashire Oaks 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Lancashire Oaks Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker FREE WIND 5/2 29% ALPINISTA 7/2 22% ESHAADA 5/1 17% SEA LA ROSA 6/1 14% KAWIDA 15/2 12% LILAC ROAD 8/1 11% STAY ALERT 9/1 10% WILD BEAUTY 12/1 8% VIOLA 14/1 7% ROSSCARBERY 14/1 7% BELIEVE IN LOVE 14/1 7% NELL QUICKLY 16/1 6% INVITE 16/1 6% RUMBLES OF THUNDER 20/1 5% INDIA 20/1 5% GARDEN PARADISE 33/1 3%

All odds correct as of 12:30 BST on Weds, 29 June and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Lancashire Oaks?



🕙Time: 2:40pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park

💰 Winner: £65,217

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Lancashire Oaks Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Lancashire Oaks using our key trends and stats

17/20 – Had won at least at Listed class before

17/20 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

16/20 – Priced 13/2 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/20 – Placed favourites

14/20 – Had won between 1-3 times before

12/20 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

11/20 – Won last time out

11/20 – Had won over 1m4f before

7/20 – Trained by John Gosden

6/20 – Had raced at Haydock before

6/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out

The last 9 runnings have been won by a 4 year-old

Recent Lancashire Oaks Winners

2021 – Alpinista (11/4 fav)

2020 – Manuela De Vega (1/2 fav)

2019 – Enbihaar (5/2)

2018 – Horseplay (11/4)

2017 – The Black Princess (3/1)

2016 – Endless Time (11/4 fav)

2015 – Lady Tiana (7/2)

2014 – Pomology (8/1)

2013 – Emirates Queen (20/1)

2012 – Great Heavens (11/4 fav)

Haydock Race Times and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)