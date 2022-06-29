Lancashire Oaks 2022 | Which Horse Has The Best Chance Of Winning?

The Lancashire Oaks 2022 is one of the big horse racing highlights this Saturday (2nd July). Run at Haydock Park over 1m4f, this Group Two race carries a first prize of £65,000 and at this stage the John Gosden-trained Free Wind heads the Lancashire Oaks betting.
We take a look at the 2022 Lancashire Oaks runners, key trends and betting, plus look at each horses probability of winning ahead of Saturday’s Haydock Park (2:40pm) Group Two race.
Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning The 2022 Lancashire Oaks?
Trainer John Gosden has a cracking record in the Lancashire Oaks – winning the race eight times in total – and he’s got a huge chance of making that nine with the current favourite – FREE WIND @ 5/2 with 888Sport.
This 4 year-old heads here having won 4 of her 6 career starts and could not have been more impressive when landing the Group Two Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last September. She’s back from a 296-day break, but has gone well fresh in the past too and based on her Lancashire Oaks betting odds she’s got a 29% chance of winning the race.
Next best in the betting is the 2021 winner – Alpinista @ 7/2 with 888Sport, which would give her a 20% chance of success here. This Sir Mark Prescott filly has a string of wins next to her name (5 in a row) and the last three of those all came in Group One company. She’s the top-rated in the field (118) and if lining up to defend her crown will be looking to become the first ‘back-to-back’ Lancashire Oaks winner since Barshiba (2009-10).
You can see the latest 2022 Lancashire Oaks odds and the probability of each horses chance of winning the race in our 888Sport betting table below.
Lancashire Oaks 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning
|Lancashire Oaks Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|FREE WIND
|5/2
|29%
|ALPINISTA
|7/2
|22%
|ESHAADA
|5/1
|17%
|SEA LA ROSA
|6/1
|14%
|KAWIDA
|15/2
|12%
|LILAC ROAD
|8/1
|11%
|STAY ALERT
|9/1
|10%
|WILD BEAUTY
|12/1
|8%
|VIOLA
|14/1
|7%
|ROSSCARBERY
|14/1
|7%
|BELIEVE IN LOVE
|14/1
|7%
|NELL QUICKLY
|16/1
|6%
|INVITE
|16/1
|6%
|RUMBLES OF THUNDER
|20/1
|5%
|INDIA
|20/1
|5%
|GARDEN PARADISE
|33/1
|3%
What Time Is The 2022 Lancashire Oaks?
🕙Time: 2:40pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park
💰 Winner: £65,217
📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV
Lancashire Oaks Trends and Stats
Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Lancashire Oaks using our key trends and stats
- 17/20 – Had won at least at Listed class before
- 17/20 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
- 17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
- 16/20 – Priced 13/2 or shorter in the betting
- 16/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
- 14/20 – Placed favourites
- 14/20 – Had won between 1-3 times before
- 12/20 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks
- 11/20 – Won last time out
- 11/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
- 7/20 – Trained by John Gosden
- 6/20 – Had raced at Haydock before
- 6/20 – Winning favourites
- 3/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out
- The last 9 runnings have been won by a 4 year-old
Recent Lancashire Oaks Winners
- 2021 – Alpinista (11/4 fav)
- 2020 – Manuela De Vega (1/2 fav)
- 2019 – Enbihaar (5/2)
- 2018 – Horseplay (11/4)
- 2017 – The Black Princess (3/1)
- 2016 – Endless Time (11/4 fav)
- 2015 – Lady Tiana (7/2)
- 2014 – Pomology (8/1)
- 2013 – Emirates Queen (20/1)
- 2012 – Great Heavens (11/4 fav)
Haydock Race Times and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)
- 1:35 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 5f RTV
- 2:05 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV
- 2:40 – bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 3:15 – bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 3:50 – bet365 Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-80) 6f RTV
- 4:25 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
- 4:55 -Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365.com Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 7f RTV