bet365 Lancashire Oaks Free Bet | £50 Haydock Park Races Betting Offer

bet365 is the biggest online gambling company in the world and it's where many people will be placing their bets on the horse racing this weekend at Haydock Park. Plus, bet365 are also sponsoring one of the big races on the day – the bet365 Lancashire Oaks.

How to Claim the bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Haydock Park) Betting Offer?

Claiming the bet365 Lancashire Oaks bonus really couldn’t be much easier. Do it simply by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to bet365 Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or higher You’ll then get £50 in Free Bets

The bet365 Lancashire Oaks free bet bonus from bet365 is one of the best around at the moment. We’ve taken a look through the terms and conditions and listed the most important ones below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/5 or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

bet365 Lancashire Oaks Betting

Trainer John Gosden has won the Lancashire Oaks a staggering 8 times and he’s got a huge chance of adding to that record with FREE WIND. This improving 4 year-old was last seen back in September bolting up in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster and has been put away with this race in mind since.

She’s a filly that’s got well fresh in the past so the 296-day break is fine and having won over 1m6f last time we know she stays further than this 1m4f trip, which connections are sure to make full use of.

If you’re considering a bet on the racing at Haydock Park this Saturday, you should definitely make your bet at bet365, as you’ll receive a £50 free bet bonus.

BACK FREE WIND @ 15/8 with bet365 (note odds are subject to change)

Lancashire Oaks Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Lancashire Oaks using our key trends and stats

17/20 – Had won at least at Listed class before

17/20 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

16/20 – Priced 13/2 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/20 – Placed favourites

14/20 – Had won between 1-3 times before

12/20 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

11/20 – Won last time out

11/20 – Had won over 1m4f before

7/20 – Trained by John Gosden

6/20 – Had raced at Haydock before

6/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out

The last 9 runnings have been won by a 4 year-old

What Time Is The 2022 Lancashire Oaks?



🕙Time: 2:40pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park

💰 Winner: £65,217

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

bet365 review: Should You Claim the bet365 Lancashire Oaks Free Bet Offer?

You should definitely claim the bet365 Lancashire Oaks bonus from bet365. Not only is it one of the largest horse racing bonuses around, but it also comes from a name you can completely trust.

If you want to claim the bet365 Haydock Park horse racing bonus, you should head over there using one of our links. Once you’ve signed up and deposited, you just need to make qualifying bet. You’ll then be given £50 in free bets to use at the sportsbook.

Haydock Race Times and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)

1:35 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 5f RTV

2:05 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV

2:40 – bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

3:15 – bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

3:50 – bet365 Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-80) 6f RTV

4:25 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:55 -Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365.com Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 7f RTV

