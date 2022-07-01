Old Newton Cup 2022 Trends | The Horses With The Best Winning Profiles

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s the Old Newton Cup (3:15pm) at Haydock this Saturday so to help you find the winner of this 1m4f handicap we’ve got the key Old Newton Cup trends and stats.

Use these Old Newton Cup trends to help find the best winning profiles for the 2022 runners, based on recent winners of the race. Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the Haydock race.

Old Newton Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Old Newton Cup using our key trends and stats

18/20 – Had won a race over 1m4f before

15/20 – Aged 5 or younger

15/20 – Won no more than 5 times before

14/20 – Officially rated between 89 and 97

14/20 – Drawn in stall 13 or lower

14/20 – Had won at least 3 times before

13/20 – Carried 9-1 or less

12/20 – Favourites placed in the top 4

11/20 – Aged 4 years-old

10/20 – Irish or USA bred

10/20 – Carried 8-12 or less

9/20 – Raced within the last 7 days

8/20 – Winners that came from the top 3 in the betting

8/20 – Placed horses (top three) from stall 4

6/20 – Had won a race at Haydock before

6/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out

5/20 – Won last time out

3/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 11.5/1

Old Newton Cup Tips Based On The Key Trends

GAASEE @ 13/8 with 888Sport is the hot favourite ahead of this race, but he does stand out. Yes, his weight of 9-4 is a slight negative as 13 of the last 20 winners carried 9-1 or less, but this 4 year-old still has plenty going for him. Trained by the powerful William Haggas yard, he comes here on a five-timer after notching up wins at Chester, Newcastle, Kempton and York.

Up 7lbs for the last of those wins so more needed, but that came back on the 11th May so it’s interesting that connections have kept him fresh for this – probably in a bit to protect his handicap mark. He looks a typical Haggas sort that will progress into Listed and Group company soon.

He’s got the draw (5) stat on his side too with 14 of the last 20 coming from 13 or lower, while 15 of the last 20 winners were aged 5 or younger. 18 of the last 20 have also won a race over 1m4f in the past and 15 of the last 20 have won no more than 5 times – more stats on his side.

Of the rest, it’s hard to ignore the good record of the Mark Johnston yard in the race – they won the prize three times since 2013, so at bigger prices a saver on their pair – LOVE IS GOLDEN @ 33/1 with 888Sport and ENFRANCHISE @ 14/1 with 888Sport – might not be the worst shout in the world.

Old Newton Cup 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Old Newton Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker GAASSEE 13/8 38% LIVERPOOL KNIGHT 9/1 10% GET SHIRTY 10/1 9% BRENTFORD HOPE 11/1 8% SOMETHING ENTICING 12/1 8% ENFRANCHISE 14/1 7% SECRET SHADOW 16/1 6% INCHICORE 16/1 6% FANCY MAN 18/1 6% IT’S GOOD TO LAUGH 18/1 5% MORANDO 22/1 4% RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE 22/1 4% ON TO VICTORY 22/1 4% VINDOLANDA 22/1 4% RAYMOND TUSK 25/1 4% LOVE IS GOLDEN 33/1 3% TORCELLO 33/1 3%

All odds correct as of 12:18 BST on Fri, 1 July and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Old Newton Cup?



🕙Time: 3:15pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park

💰 Winner: £77,310

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Recent Old Newton Cup Winners

2021 – Alounak (14/1)

2020 – Deja (5/1)

2019 – Kelly’s Dino (14/1)

2018 – Rainbow Rebel (12/1)

2017 – Dylan Mouth (25/1)

2016 – Tawdeea (8/1)

2015 – Notarised (12/1)

2014 – De Rigueur (9/1)

2013 – Star Lahib (8/1)

2012 – Number Theory (8/1)

