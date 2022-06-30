Coral Eclipse Trends 2022 | Who Wins The Eclipse Based On The Stats?

Use our Coral Eclipse trends and stats to help find the 2022 winner based on the profile of successful horses in the past.
To help find the winner, Andy Newton guides you through the main 2022 Coral Eclipse trends and tips ahead of Saturday's big race at Sandown racecourse.
Coral Eclipse Trends Tip and Best Bet
Based on the Coral Eclipse 2022 trends, the horse that stands out the most is the French raider – VADENI @ 7/4 with 888Sport.
Yes, all of the last 29 Coral Eclipse winners have been based in either England or Ireland so this Jean-Claude Rouget-trained 3 year-old will need to overcome this, but this season’s French Derby winner still have a stack of key trends on his side (see below).
Connections have also forked out £50,000 this week to supplement the horse for the Sandown race, which further suggests their colt has come out of his recent Chantilly race in fine fettle.
Vadeni is also the joint-second top-rated in the line-up (Mishriff top rated), but being a 3 year-old gets the handy 10lbs weight allowance from the older horses too – in the last seven year’s we’ve seen four winning 3 year-olds.
Which 2022 Coral Eclipse Runners Fit The Trends?
VADENI @ 7/4 with 888Sport
Trainer: J-C Rouget
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Age: 3
Weight: 8-13
Form: 13-511
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅
- 10/20 – Favourites that won ✅
- 7 of the last 15 winners won last time out ✅
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ✅
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅
- 4 of the last 7 winners were aged 3 ✅
NATIVE TRAIL @ 16/5 with 888Sport
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Age: 3
Weight: 8-13
Form: 11-121
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅
- 7 of the last 15 winners won last time out ✅
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅
- 13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners ✅
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ✅
- 4 of the last 7 winners were aged 3 ✅
- Godolphin-owned horses have won in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020 ✅
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ❌
BAY BRIDGE @ 7/2 with 888Sport
Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Age: 4
Weight: 9-9
Form: 111-12
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ❌
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅
- 11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there) ✅
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ✅
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅
- Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017 ✅
ALENQUER @ 8/1 with 888Sport
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Age: 4
Weight: 9-9
Form: 29-161
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅
- 7 of the last 15 winners won last time out ✅
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ❌
- 13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners ✅
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅
MISHRIFF @ 8/1 with 888Sport
Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
Jockey: David Egan
Age: 5
Weight: 9-9
Form: 3214-0
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ❌
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race ❌
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ❌
- 4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10) ✅
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ❌
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ❌
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅
LORD NORTH @ 20/1 with 888Sport
Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
Jockey: James Doyle
Age: 6
Weight: 9-9
Form: 1-2145
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ❌
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race ❌
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅
- 11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there) ✅
- 4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10) ✅
- The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886 ❌
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ❌
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅
Note: Odds are subject to change
2022 Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats In Full
Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Coral Eclipse using our key trends and stats
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner
- 16/20 – Placed favourites
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season
- 11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)
- 10/20 – Favourites that won
- 6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse
- 5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season
- 5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
- 4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)
- 7 of the last 15 winners won last time out
- 2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race
- The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886
- The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days
- 13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further
Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Stats
- Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000
- Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017
- Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020
- Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings
Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning
|Coral Eclipse Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|VADENI
|7/4
|36%
|NATIVE TRAIL
|16/5
|24%
|BAY BRIDGE
|7/2
|22%
|ALENQUER
|8/1
|11%
|MISHRIFF
|8/1
|11%
|LORD NORTH
|20/1
|5%
|DUBAI HONOUR
|20/1
|5%
All odds correct as of 10:45 BST on Tuesday, 28 June and subject to change
What Time Is The 2022 Coral Eclipse?
🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park
💰 Winner: £448,363
📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV
Recent Coral Eclipse Winners
- 2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)
- 2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)
- 2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)
- 2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)
- 2017 – Ulysses (8/1)
- 2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)
- 2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)
- 2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)
- 2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)
- 2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)
- 2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)
- 2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)
- 2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)
- 2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)
- 2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)
- 2006 –David Junior (9/4)
- 2005 –Oratorio (12/1)
- 2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)
- 2003 –Falbrav (8/1)
- 2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)
Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park
Sandown Coral-Eclipse Race Time and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)
- 1:50 – Coral Charge (Group 3) (Registered As The Sprint Stakes) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 2:25 – Coral Challenge (Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 3:00 – Coral Distaff (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
- 3:35 – Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV
- 4:10 – Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m2f RTV
- 4:45 – Coral Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 1m2f RTV
- 5:20 – Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV