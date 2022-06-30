Coral Eclipse Trends 2022 | Who Wins The Eclipse Based On The Stats?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Use our Coral Eclipse trends and stats to help find the 2022 winner based on the profile of successful horses in the past.



To help find the winner, Andy Newton guides you through the main 2022 Coral Eclipse trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big race at Sandown racecourse. Plus, we’ve the latest Coral Eclipse betting odds from 888Sport (Bet £10, get a £30 FREE Coral Eclipse Stakes Bets)

Coral Eclipse Trends Tip and Best Bet

Based on the Coral Eclipse 2022 trends, the horse that stands out the most is the French raider – VADENI @ 7/4 with 888Sport.

Yes, all of the last 29 Coral Eclipse winners have been based in either England or Ireland so this Jean-Claude Rouget-trained 3 year-old will need to overcome this, but this season’s French Derby winner still have a stack of key trends on his side (see below).

Connections have also forked out £50,000 this week to supplement the horse for the Sandown race, which further suggests their colt has come out of his recent Chantilly race in fine fettle.

Vadeni is also the joint-second top-rated in the line-up (Mishriff top rated), but being a 3 year-old gets the handy 10lbs weight allowance from the older horses too – in the last seven year’s we’ve seen four winning 3 year-olds.

Which 2022 Coral Eclipse Runners Fit The Trends?



VADENI @ 7/4 with 888Sport

Trainer: J-C Rouget

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Age: 3

Weight: 8-13

Form: 13-511

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅

15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅

10/20 – Favourites that won ✅

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out ✅

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ✅

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅

4 of the last 7 winners were aged 3 ✅

NATIVE TRAIL @ 16/5 with 888Sport

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8-13

Form: 11-121

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅

15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out ✅

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners ✅

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ✅

4 of the last 7 winners were aged 3 ✅

Godolphin-owned horses have won in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020 ✅

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ❌

BAY BRIDGE @ 7/2 with 888Sport

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9-9

Form: 111-12

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ❌

15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there) ✅

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ✅

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017 ✅

ALENQUER @ 8/1 with 888Sport

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9-9

Form: 29-161

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅

15/20 – Placed in their last race ✅

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out ✅

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ❌

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners ✅

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅

MISHRIFF @ 8/1 with 888Sport

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 9-9

Form: 3214-0

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ✅

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ❌

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅

15/20 – Placed in their last race ❌

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ❌

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10) ✅

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ❌

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ❌

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅

LORD NORTH @ 20/1 with 888Sport

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 9-9

Form: 1-2145

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger ❌

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season ✅

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner ✅

15/20 – Placed in their last race ❌

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season ✅

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there) ✅

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10) ✅

The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886 ❌

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days ✅

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting ❌

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further ✅

2022 Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats In Full

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Coral Eclipse using our key trends and stats

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner

16/20 – Placed favourites

15/20 – Placed in their last race

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)

10/20 – Favourites that won

6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out

2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race

The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further

Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Stats

Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017

Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020

Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings

Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Coral Eclipse Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker VADENI 7/4 36% NATIVE TRAIL 16/5 24% BAY BRIDGE 7/2 22% ALENQUER 8/1 11% MISHRIFF 8/1 11% LORD NORTH 20/1 5% DUBAI HONOUR 20/1 5%

What Time Is The 2022 Coral Eclipse?



🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park

💰 Winner: £448,363

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Recent Coral Eclipse Winners

2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)

2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)

2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)

2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)

2017 – Ulysses (8/1)

2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)

2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)

2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)

2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)

2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)

2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)

2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)

2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)

2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)

2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)

2006 –David Junior (9/4)

2005 –Oratorio (12/1)

2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)

2003 –Falbrav (8/1)

2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)

Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park

Sandown Coral-Eclipse Race Time and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)