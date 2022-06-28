Coral Eclipse 2022 | Which Horses Have The Best Probability Of Winning

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The big question for all horse racing fans this week is – who will win the Coral Eclispe Stakes at Sandown Park this Saturday? We are all set up for a mouth-watering affair with leading names like Vadeni and Native Trail entered – but which horses have the best probability of winning the Coral Eclipse?



With that in mind, we take a look at the 2022 Coral Eclipse runners and their probability of winning ahead of this weekend’s big Sandown Park Group One contest.

Which Horse’s Have Chance Of Winning The 2022 Coral Eclispe

At this stage, the recent French Derby winner – Vadeni – is the Coral Eclipse favourite in the betting, which gives this Jean-Claude Rouget-trained 3 year-old the best chance of winning Saturday’s big Sandown race and scooping the monster £448,363 first prize!

Vadeni is currently trading @ 9/4 with BetUK, which suggests the horse a 31% chance of winning the 2022 Coral Eclipse.

Next best in the betting is this season’s Irish 2000 Guineas winner – Native Trail – who is on offer @ 3/1 with BetUK – these betting odds indicate this talented Godolphin-owned runner has a 25% chance of winning the Sandown feature.

You can see the latest 2022 Coral Eclipse odds and the probability of each horses chance of winning the race in our table below.

Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Coral Eclipse Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker VADENI 9/4 31% NATIVE TRAIL 3/1 25% BAY BRIDGE 9/2 18% ALENQUER 7/1 12.5% REAL WORLD 15/2 12% MISHRIFF 17/2 10.5% LORD NORTH 13/1 7% STONE AGE 13/1 7% AIKHAL 15/1 6% DUBAI HONOR 18/1 5.5% HIGH DEFINITION 25/1 4%

All odds correct as of 10:45 BST on Tuesday, 28 June and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Coral Eclipse?



🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park

💰 Winner: £448,363

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Coral Eclipse using our key trends and stats

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner

16/20 – Placed favourites

15/20 – Placed in their last race

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)

10/20 – Favourites that won

6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out

2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race

The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further

Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Stats

Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017

Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020

Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings

Recent Coral Eclipse Winners

2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)

2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)

2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)

2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)

2017 – Ulysses (8/1)

2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)

2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)

2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)

2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)

2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)

2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)

2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)

2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)

2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)

2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)

2006 –David Junior (9/4)

2005 –Oratorio (12/1)

2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)

2003 –Falbrav (8/1)

2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)

Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park

Sandown Coral-Eclipse Race Time and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)