Coral Eclipse 2022 | Which Horses Have The Best Probability Of Winning

The big question for all horse racing fans this week is – who will win the Coral Eclispe Stakes at Sandown Park this Saturday? We are all set up for a mouth-watering affair with leading names like Vadeni and Native Trail entered – but which horses have the best probability of winning the Coral Eclipse?
With that in mind, we take a look at the 2022 Coral Eclipse runners and their probability of winning ahead of this weekend’s big Sandown Park Group One contest.
Which Horse’s Have Chance Of Winning The 2022 Coral Eclispe
At this stage, the recent French Derby winner – Vadeni – is the Coral Eclipse favourite in the betting, which gives this Jean-Claude Rouget-trained 3 year-old the best chance of winning Saturday’s big Sandown race and scooping the monster £448,363 first prize!
Vadeni is currently trading @ 9/4 with BetUK, which suggests the horse a 31% chance of winning the 2022 Coral Eclipse.
Next best in the betting is this season’s Irish 2000 Guineas winner – Native Trail – who is on offer @ 3/1 with BetUK – these betting odds indicate this talented Godolphin-owned runner has a 25% chance of winning the Sandown feature.
You can see the latest 2022 Coral Eclipse odds and the probability of each horses chance of winning the race in our table below.
Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning
|Coral Eclipse Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|VADENI
|9/4
|31%
|NATIVE TRAIL
|3/1
|25%
|BAY BRIDGE
|9/2
|18%
|ALENQUER
|7/1
|12.5%
|REAL WORLD
|15/2
|12%
|MISHRIFF
|17/2
|10.5%
|LORD NORTH
|13/1
|7%
|STONE AGE
|13/1
|7%
|AIKHAL
|15/1
|6%
|DUBAI HONOR
|18/1
|5.5%
|HIGH DEFINITION
|25/1
|4%
All odds correct as of 10:45 BST on Tuesday, 28 June and subject to change
What Time Is The 2022 Coral Eclipse?
🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park
💰 Winner: £448,363
📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV
Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats
Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Coral Eclipse using our key trends and stats
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner
- 16/20 – Placed favourites
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season
- 11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)
- 10/20 – Favourites that won
- 6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse
- 5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season
- 5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
- 4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)
- 7 of the last 15 winners won last time out
- 2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race
- The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886
- The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days
- 13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further
Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Stats
- Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000
- Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017
- Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020
- Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings
Recent Coral Eclipse Winners
- 2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)
- 2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)
- 2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)
- 2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)
- 2017 – Ulysses (8/1)
- 2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)
- 2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)
- 2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)
- 2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)
- 2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)
- 2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)
- 2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)
- 2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)
- 2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)
- 2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)
- 2006 –David Junior (9/4)
- 2005 –Oratorio (12/1)
- 2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)
- 2003 –Falbrav (8/1)
- 2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)
Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park
Sandown Coral-Eclipse Race Time and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)
- 1:50 – Coral Charge (Group 3) (Registered As The Sprint Stakes) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 2:25 – Coral Challenge (Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 3:00 – Coral Distaff (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
- 3:35 – Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV
- 4:10 – Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m2f RTV
- 4:45 – Coral Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 1m2f RTV
- 5:20 – Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV