Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, July 1st

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew enjoyed a good return from each-way play HILLTOP GOLD (2nd, 13-2 from 20-1) on Thursday and has two trades/bets on Friday, July 1st. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
SANDOWN 4.05
There’s rain around at Sandown but doubtful it’ll be enough to help ADDEYBB return to winning ways in this 1m2f Listed contest. The eight-year-old has had a glittering career, scoring four times in Group 1 company but he looks on the downgrade and has rarely shown his best form in the summer. Sell at 26 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. FOXES TALES ran a good race against the bias in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and could be the best alternative for fixed odds punters. He’s 15-2 with Spreadex.
Recommendation: Oppose ADDEYBB in Sandown 4.08
BELLEWSTOWN 8.00
At the time of writing, PEROTAN was a general 5-1 shot for this 1m4f fillies maiden and while there are obvious risks in opposing Aidan O’Brien-trained newcomers, her breeding suggests that she’ll improve considerably for the run. Progeny of her sire Churchill are just one from 84 on their debuts (expected winners = 7.28) and five of the six trained by O’Brien finished unplaced. Sell in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market.
Recommendation: Oppose PEROTAN in Bellewstown 8.00
