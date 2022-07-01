Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bet 140/1 Double for Sat 2nd July

Kevin Blake tips up two horses this Saturday at Haydock and Sandown – both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 2nd July below and put them in a 140/1 double.
Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 2nd July 2022
- 3.15 Haydock: MORANDO (e/w) @ 18/1 with BetUK
- 3.35 Sandown: ALENQUER (e/w) @ 13/2 with BetUK
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets
- 3.15 Haydock: MORANDO (e/w) @ 18/1 with BetUK
Trainer Andrew Balding won the Old Newton Cup last year and he looks to have another fair chance – this time with Morando. This 9 year-old was rated as high as 114 a few years ago and so his current mark of 100 catches the eye.
Yes, he’s not getting any younger at 9, but is a decent middle distance performer on his day and a recent run at Goodwood after 210 days off would have brought him on.
- 3.35 Sandown: ALENQUER (e/w) @ 13/2 with BetUK
Won the Irish Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out at the Curragh and the form of that run has since been franked with the third – State Of Rest – winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Tom Marquand rides this William Haggas runner, who has a top record in and around this 1m2f trip – 1-2-1-1 – and looks the e/w value in this year’s Coral Eclipse Stakes.
