Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bet 140/1 Double for Sat 2nd July

Kevin Blake tips up two horses this Saturday at Haydock and Sandown – both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 2nd July below and put them in a 140/1 double.

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 2nd July 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets

Trainer Andrew Balding won the Old Newton Cup last year and he looks to have another fair chance – this time with Morando. This 9 year-old was rated as high as 114 a few years ago and so his current mark of 100 catches the eye.

Yes, he’s not getting any younger at 9, but is a decent middle distance performer on his day and a recent run at Goodwood after 210 days off would have brought him on.

Won the Irish Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out at the Curragh and the form of that run has since been franked with the third – State Of Rest – winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Tom Marquand rides this William Haggas runner, who has a top record in and around this 1m2f trip – 1-2-1-1 – and looks the e/w value in this year’s Coral Eclipse Stakes.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip

Click the slip below to back Kevin Blake’s best bets in an double @ 140/1 with BetUK

