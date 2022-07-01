Countries
Home News bet365 old newton cup betting offers 50 haydock park races free bet

bet365 Old Newton Cup Betting Offers | £50 Haydock Park Races Free Bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

bet365 Bonus

Claim the bet365 Free Bet For Haydock Races – bet365 Old Newton Cup Betting Offer

bet365 is the biggest online gambling company in the world, and it’s where many people will be placing their bets on the horse racing this weekend at Haydock Park. Plus, bet365 are also sponsoring one of the big races on the day – the bet365 Old Newton Cup. They’re offering a fantastic Old Newton Cup free bet bonus to new customers, and we’re going to let you know about this top horse racing bet365 FREE BET offer when you read below.

RELATED: Haydock Park Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

How to Claim the bet365 Old Newton Cup (Haydock Park) Betting Offer?

Claiming the bet365 Old Newton Cup bonus really couldn’t be much easier. Do it simply by following the steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to bet365
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or higher
  3. You’ll then get £50 in Free Bets

bet365 Old Newton Cup Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets For Haydock Park Races

The bet365 Old Newton Cup free bet bonus from bet365 is one of the best around at the moment. We’ve taken a look through the terms and conditions and listed the most important ones below.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/5 or higher
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

RELATED: Old Newton Cup 2022 | Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning?

bet365 Old Newton Cup Betting

All eyes will be on the William Haggas-trained Gaasee, who has been well-supported for the bet365 Old Newton Cup all week. This 4 year-old will be sent off the bet365 Old Newton Cup favourite for Saturday’s big Haydock Park race and it’s easy to see why.

He’s won his last four in the style of an improving horse and the fact connections have kept him fresh since his last run in May suggests this race has been a big target for some time. Cieren Fallon rides and he’s expected to take all the beating before heading out of handicap company and into Listed and even Group races.

If you’re considering a bet on the racing at Haydock Park this Saturday, you should definitely make your bet at bet365, as you’ll receive a £50 free bet bonus.

BACK GAASEE @ 5/4 with bet365 (note odds are subject to change)

Old Newton Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Old Newton Cup using our key trends and stats

  • 18/20 – Had won a race over 1m4f before
  • 15/20 – Aged 5 or younger
  • 15/20 – Won no more than 5 times before
  • 14/20 – Officially rated between 89 and 97
  • 14/20 – Drawn in stall 13 or lower
  • 14/20 – Had won at least 3 times before
  • 13/20 – Carried 9-1 or less
  • 12/20 – Favourites placed in the top 4
  • 11/20 – Aged 4 years-old
  • 10/20 – Irish or USA bred
  • 10/20 – Carried 8-12 or less
  • 9/20 – Raced within the last 7 days
  • 8/20 – Winners that came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 8/20 – Placed horses (top three) from stall 4
  • 6/20 – Had won a race at Haydock before
  • 6/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out
  • 5/20 – Won last time out
  • 3/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston
  • 2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)
  • The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 11.5/1

bet365 Old Newton Cup Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

As with pretty much every top sports betting site, you’ll find that bet365 guarantees you’ll receive the best odds on your bet.

So, if you place a bet on a horse, only to find its SP is better, your bet will automatically be updated to feature the SP.

Key T&Cs: Offer applies to bets placed on the standard Win and Each Way Fixed Odds market only. All racing in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong is excluded.

bet365 Price Promise

The bet365 Price Promise is fantastic, as it ensures you’ll receive the best odds when compared to various prominent bookmakers.

bet365 compare their prices to Ladbrokes, William Hill, Paddy Power, Coral, Sky Bet and BoyleSports. If they offer better prices, bet365 will match them.

Key T&Cs: Place a bet from 10am on the day of race on the Win and Each Way fixed odds markets for any race shown live on ITV Racing.

Bet Boost

At bet365, you’ll receive boosted prices every day on selected horse races from the UK and Ireland.

These boosted odds will be posted at 10am on the day of the race and can significantly increase the amount of money you could win.

Key T&Cs: Boosted bets can be placed as Win or Each Way. Singles and multiple bets offered. Boosted multiples cannot be combined with other selections.

ITV Racing/Feature Race 4/1 Offer

Back a winner at 4/1 or higher and then bet on the next ITV Racing race or featured race, and you’ll receive your stake back if it’s a losing bet.

This is a fantastic bonus that can be worth up to £50. It’s a bonus being offered at many sportsbooks now, and it can only be good for sportsbook customers.

Key T&Cs: This offer applies to the first single bet placed by a customer on each race shown live on ITV Racing.

Racing Value

This promotion combines many fantastic features, which all come together to make bet365 one of the best horse racing betting sites.

You’ll find early prices on every race, enhanced win only prices, no rule 4 deductions and bets on non runners will be refunded, plus more.

Key T&Cs: None.

What Time Is The 2022 Old Newton Cup?

🕙Time: 3:15pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park
💰 Winner: £77,310
📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

bet365 review: Should You Claim the bet365 Old Newton Cup Free Bet Offer?

You should definitely claim the bet365 Old Newton Cup bonus from bet365. Not only is it one of the largest horse racing bonuses around, but it also comes from a name you can completely trust.

If you want to claim the bet365 Haydock Park horse racing bonus, you should head over there using one of our links. Once you’ve signed up and deposited, you just need to make qualifying bet. You’ll then be given £50 in free bets to use at the sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Haydock Race Times and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)

  • 1:35 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 5f RTV
  • 2:05 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV
  • 2:40 – bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 3:15 – bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 3:50 – bet365 Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-80) 6f RTV
  • 4:25 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
  • 4:55 -Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365.com Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 7f RTV

