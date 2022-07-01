Coral Eclipse Fitzdares £30 Free Bet | Free Bet If 2nd To 20/1+ Winner

Contents
Claim the Fitzdares Coral Eclipse Horse Racing Betting Offer
Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb £30 Coral Eclipse horse racing free bet bonus which you could use ahead of the BIG Sandown Park Meeting this Saturday – Plus, get a £10 FREE BET if your horse is second to any horse priced 20/1+ in any UK/Ire horse race – Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.
Fitzdares: 2022 Coral Eclipse £30 Free Bet (New Customers), Plus, Free Bet (up to £10) If 2nd To 20/1+ Winner In Any UK/Ire Horse Race
You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced (SP) 20/1+ in any UK/Ire race – including the 2022 Coral Eclipse on Saturday 2nd July 22.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Coral Eclipse Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on the Coral Eclipse
- If your horses finishes second to a 20/1+ winner, Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
- Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
- NEW CUSTOMERS ALSO BET £30, GET £30 IN FREE BETS
- Ts&C’s apply
How to Claim the Fitzdares Coral Eclipse Horse Racing £30 FREE BET Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Fitzdares Coral Eclipse Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
Fitzdares Coral Eclipse Horse Racing Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Up to 25% Bonus on Multis
Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.
All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.
If your horse is beaten by a 20/1 or bigger winner. we’ll give you money back as a free bet!
Get money back as a free bet (up to £10) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced at 20/1 (21.0) or bigger on any race from every UK & Irish race meeting – including the horse racing at Sandown Park this Saturday.
Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.
Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Coral Eclipse Horse Racing Offer?
You should definitely claim this cracking Fitzdares Coral Eclipse horse betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the races for this Saturday’s horse racing at Sandown Park – including the Group One Coral Eclipse at 3:35pm – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park
Sandown Coral-Eclipse Race Time and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)
- 1:50 – Coral Charge (Group 3) (Registered As The Sprint Stakes) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 2:25 – Coral Challenge (Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 3:00 – Coral Distaff (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
- 3:35 – Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV
- 4:10 – Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m2f RTV
- 4:45 – Coral Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 1m2f RTV
- 5:20 – Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV
