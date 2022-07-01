Lancashire Oaks 2022 Trends | Which Horse Will Win Based On The Trends?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Lancashire Oaks is a Group Two contest that will be run at Haydock Park this Saturday 2nd July. Trainer John Gosden has a cracking record in the race – winning the prize 7 times in the last 20 years and looks to have a great chance of adding to that with the likely Lancashire Oaks favourite – Free Wind – coming from his yard.



We take a look at the 2022 Lancashire Oaks runners, key trends and betting – Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the Haydock race.

Lancashire Oaks Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Lancashire Oaks using our key trends and stats

17/20 – Had won at least at Listed class before

17/20 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

16/20 – Priced 13/2 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/20 – Placed favourites

14/20 – Had won between 1-3 times before

12/20 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

11/20 – Won last time out

11/20 – Had won over 1m4f before

7/20 – Trained by John Gosden

6/20 – Had raced at Haydock before

6/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out

The last 9 runnings have been won by a 4 year-old

Lancashire Oaks Tips Based On The Key Trends

Having won the Lancashire Oaks 8 times in the past then the John Gosden-trained FREE WIND @ 9/4 with 888Sport gets the nod here. This 4 year-old filly was last seen bolting up in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last September and with that race coming over 1m6f then we know she stays further.

She’s won four of her 6 career starts too and having won first time out last season then the 296-day break isn’t a worry. With the Gosden yard having a top record in the race, this would have been a target all season for this filly and she’s sure to be primed to go close.

16 of the last 20 winners also came from the top three in the betting, while 14 of the last 20 favourites were placed. Add in that 17 of the 20 winners were aged 3 or 4, this is another plus for the Gosden runner.

Lancashire Oaks 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Lancashire Oaks Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker FREE WIND 9/4 31% ESHAADA 7/2 22% SEA LA ROSA 5/1 17% KAWIDA 6/1 14% STAY ALERT 8/1 11% BELIEVE IN LOVE 11/1 8% INVITE 12/1 8% NELL QUICKLY 16/1 6%

All odds correct as of 15:00 BST on Thurs, 30 June and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Lancashire Oaks?



🕙Time: 2:40pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park

💰 Winner: £65,217

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Recent Lancashire Oaks Winners

2021 – Alpinista (11/4 fav)

2020 – Manuela De Vega (1/2 fav)

2019 – Enbihaar (5/2)

2018 – Horseplay (11/4)

2017 – The Black Princess (3/1)

2016 – Endless Time (11/4 fav)

2015 – Lady Tiana (7/2)

2014 – Pomology (8/1)

2013 – Emirates Queen (20/1)

2012 – Great Heavens (11/4 fav)

