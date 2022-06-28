Who Will Win The Coral Eclipse 2022? Pros and Cons For The Runners

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Coral Eclispe 2022 runners for this Saturday’s big Sandown Park race will be chasing a monster payout – with £448,363 going to the winner. And we are all set for a mouth-watering affair with the French Derby winner, Vadeni and the recent Irish 2000 Guineas hero, Native Trail, two of the leading names for Saturday’s lucrative contest.



Here at SportsLens, we take a look at the 2022 Coral Eclipse runners and assess their chances ahead of this weekend’s big Sandown Park Group One contest.

RELATED: Coral Eclipse 2022 | Which Horses Have The Best Probability Of Winning

Coral Eclipse 2022 Runners – Pros and Cons



VADENI @ 9/4 with BetUK

Trainer: J-C Rouget

Age: 3

Weight: 8-13

Form: 13-511

Pros: Likely favourite for the 2022 Coral Eclipse and connections must feel confident after stumping up £50,000 to supplement him this week. Easy winner of the French Derby this season too and stays further than this 1m2f trip, which will be an asset up the Sandown hill. Being a 3 year-old will also get a handy 10lbs from the older horses, plus a 3 year-old has won 4 of the last 7 renewals.

Cons: First run against the older horses, which is always a new test for the 3 year-olds in this race, while it will also be his debut race outside France. The last 29 Coral Eclipse winners have ALL been trained in the UK or Ireland.

NATIVE TRAIL @ 3/1 with BetUK

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Age: 3

Weight: 8-13

Form: 11-121

Pros: Impressive winner of the Irish 2000 Guineas last time out at the Curragh over a mile and has now won 6 of his 7 starts. His only defeat (2nd) came in the English 2000 Guineas to stablemate – Coroebus – but the form of that race has been franked since with the winner landing the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Is also a past course winner at Sandown and owned by Godolphin, who has won this race 6 times.

Cons: Is racing beyond a mile for the first time in his career, so lasting the longer 1m2f trip is an unknown. Breeding suggests the trip will be hit or miss, while the horse would also like better ground so any rain in the build-up to the race would be a negative.

BAY BRIDGE @ 9/2 with BetUK

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Age: 4

Weight: 9-9

Form: 111-12

Pros: Bolted up over this course and distance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes back in May – winning by an impressive 5 lengths. Beaten favourite next time in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot (2nd), but his trainer – Sir Michael Stoute – said he was still happy with that run. The yard also have a top record in this race with 6 previous wins.

Cons: Billed as one of the Royal Ascot ‘bankers’ last time but found it hard to peg back State Of Rest in that G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. Looked a tad one-paced, so many feel he’s already looking for a step up in trip to 1m4f.

ALENQUER @ 7/1 with BetUK

Trainer: William Haggas

Age: 4

Weight: 9-9

Form: 29-161

Pros: Hails from the in-form William Haggas yard, who won this race in 2014 (Mukhadram). Heads here in fine fettle too after winning the G1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May. The form of that race has been boosted too, with the third – State Of Rest – winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and beating Bay Bridge. His form around this 1m2f trip is excellent 1-2-1-1.

Cons: Rated 120, so one of the higher-rated in the field, but does have to also give away 10lbs to the 3 year-olds. Was beaten 6l by Mishriff in the Juddmonte International at York last season, so on that form could be vulnerable.

REAL WORLD @ 15/2 with BetUK

Trainer: Saeed Bin Suroor

Age: 5

Weight: 9-9

Form: 10922

Pros: Has seen the backside of the classy Baaeed – billed as the best miler on the globe – the last twice over a mile, but that horse doesn’t run here. Is also another from the Godolphin camp, that have won this race 6 times, and trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, who has bagged four Coral Eclipse wins in the past. There are also rumours a certain Frankie Dettori might get the ride!

Cons: Has won over 1m2f in the past , but that came on very quick ground – while the last time he tried this trip was well beaten (Meydan). Is also now four races without a win and this will be his first run at Sandown, so the track is an unknown.

MISHRIFF @ 17/2 with BetUK

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Age: 5

Weight: 9-9

Form: 3214-0

Pros: Is the top-rated horse in the field (125) and banked just over £11million in total prize money. Bolted up in the G1 Juddemonte International at York last season – beating Alenquer by 6 lengths – in a very fast time. Plus, hails from the powerful John Gosden yard that have won this race 4 times in the last 10 years.

Cons: Classy on his day, but has turned into a bit of an ‘in-and-out’ performer with just one win from his last five now. Needs to also bounce back from being a well-beaten favourite in the Saudi Cup last time (Feb) and has to give 10lbs away to the 3 year-olds.

LORD NORTH @ 13/1 with BetUK

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Age: 6

Weight: 9-9

Form: 1-2145

Pros: Another from the John Gosden camp – who have four wins in the race since 2012. Is also a three-time Group One winner over the years, with the most recent a top success in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March.

Cons: Last seen being well beaten by State Of Rest (and Bay Bridge) in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot (7 lengths) and being another of the older horses has to give weight away to the 3 year-olds. Only run here at Sandown also saw him finish last of 8 in a Listed contest in 2019.

STONE AGE @ 13/1 with BetUK

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Age: 3

Weight: 8-13

Form: 62-116

Pros: Gets the handy 10lbs 3 year-old allowance and we’ve seen 4 winning 3 year-olds of this race in the last 7 years. Hails from the Irish yard of Aidan O’Brien, who have six past wins in this contest – including 12 months ago (St Mark’s Basilica). Last seen running 6th in the Epsom Derby, but the form of that race got a huge shot in the arm last week with the third – Westover – winning the Irish Derby.

Cons: Both career wins came in his homeland of Ireland and now been beaten three times when racing outside the Emerald Isle. Rated 114, so despite getting 10lbs from the older horses does, still seemingly, have a bit to find on the official ratings.

Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Coral Eclipse Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker VADENI 9/4 31% NATIVE TRAIL 3/1 25% BAY BRIDGE 9/2 18% ALENQUER 7/1 12.5% REAL WORLD 15/2 12% MISHRIFF 17/2 10.5% LORD NORTH 13/1 7% STONE AGE 13/1 7% AIKHAL 15/1 6% DUBAI HONOR 18/1 5.5% HIGH DEFINITION 25/1 4%

All odds correct as of 10:45 BST on Tuesday, 28 June and subject to change

RELATED: Sandown Park Races, Cards, Tips and Results

What Time Is The 2022 Coral Eclipse?

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park

💰 Winner: £448,363

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Coral Eclipse using our key trends and stats

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner

16/20 – Placed favourites

15/20 – Placed in their last race

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)

10/20 – Favourites that won

6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out

2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race

The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further

Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Stats

Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017

Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020

Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings

Recent Coral Eclipse Winners

2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)

2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)

2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)

2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)

2017 – Ulysses (8/1)

2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)

2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)

2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)

2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)

2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)

2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)

2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)

2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)

2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)

2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)

2006 –David Junior (9/4)

2005 –Oratorio (12/1)

2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)

2003 –Falbrav (8/1)

2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)

Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park

Sandown Coral-Eclipse Race Time and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)