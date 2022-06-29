Old Newton Cup 2022 | Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning?

The Old Newton Cup 2022 is another of the big horse races this Saturday (2nd July). Run at Haydock Park over 1m4f, this competitive handicap holds a first prize of £77,000 so it’s no surprise we are set for another competitive renewal.
With that in mind, we take a look at the 2022 Old Newton Cup runners, key trends and betting, plus look at each horses probability of winning ahead of Saturday’s Haydock Park (3:15pm) handicap.
Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning The 2022 Old Newton Cup?
The William Haggas-trained GAASSEE @ 5/2 with 888Sport has been popular in the betting for the 2022 Old Newton Cup and has been put in as the clear favourite with the bookmakers. If making the final runners, then based on his current Old Newton Cup odds, he’s got a 29% chance of winning the race on Saturday afternoon.
This improving 4 year-old has caught the eye of many horse racing fans after winning his last four races and depsite being hiked up another 7lbs here in the ratings, looks a typical Haggas horse that could easily progress into Listed or Group company. If successful, the horse will be the first Old Newton Cup winner for the William Haggas yard.
Next best in the betting is, in fact, another Haggas-trained runner – Mahrajaan @ 6/1 with 888Sport, which would give the horse a 14% chance of winning, while Trawlerman @ 7/1 with 888Sport, who represents the 1998-winning yard of John Gosden, would have a 12.5% probability of crossing the winning line in front.
You can see the latest 2022 Old Newton Cup odds and the probability of each horses chance of winning the race in our 888Sport betting table below.
Old Newton Cup 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning
|Old Newton Cup Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|GAASSEE
|5/2
|29%
|MAHRAJAAN
|6/1
|14%
|TRAWLERMAN
|7/1
|12.5%
|GET SHIRTY
|10/1
|9%
|LIVERPOOL KNIGHT
|10/1
|9%
|SOMETHING ENTICING
|12/1
|8%
|SECRET SHADOW
|12/1
|8%
|BRENTFORD HOPE
|14/1
|7%
|INCHICORE
|14/1
|7%
|BRILLIANT LIGHT
|14/1
|7%
|TOPANTICIPATION
|14/1
|7%
|FANCY MAN
|16/1
|6%
|STAR CALIBER
|16/1
|6%
|ENFRANCHISE
|16/1
|6%
|RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE
|20/1
|5%
|RAYMOND TUSK
|20/1
|5%
|MOVING LIGHT
|20/1
|5%
|IT’S GOOD TO LAUGH
|25/1
|4%
|VINDOLANDA
|25/1
|4%
|ON TO VICTORY
|25/1
|4%
|LOVE IS GOLDEN
|25/1
|4%
|TORCELLO
|33/1
|3%
|MORANDO
|33/1
|3%
What Time Is The 2022 Old Newton Cup?
🕙Time: 3:15pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park
💰 Winner: £77,310
📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV
Old Newton Cup Trends and Stats
Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Old Newton Cup using our key trends and stats
- 18/20 – Had won a race over 1m4f before
- 15/20 – Aged 5 or younger
- 15/20 – Won no more than 5 times before
- 14/20 – Officially rated between 89 and 97
- 14/20 – Drawn in stall 13 or lower
- 14/20 – Had won at least 3 times before
- 13/20 – Carried 9-1 or less
- 12/20 – Favourites placed in the top 4
- 11/20 – Aged 4 years-old
- 10/20 – Irish or USA bred
- 10/20 – Carried 8-12 or less
- 9/20 – Raced within the last 7 days
- 8/20 – Winners that came from the top 3 in the betting
- 8/20 – Placed horses (top three) from stall 4
- 6/20 – Had won a race at Haydock before
- 6/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out
- 5/20 – Won last time out
- 3/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston
- 2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)
- The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 11.5/1
Recent Old Newton Cup Winners
- 2021 – Alounak (14/1)
- 2020 – Deja (5/1)
- 2019 – Kelly’s Dino (14/1)
- 2018 – Rainbow Rebel (12/1)
- 2017 – Dylan Mouth (25/1)
- 2016 – Tawdeea (8/1)
- 2015 – Notarised (12/1)
- 2014 – De Rigueur (9/1)
- 2013 – Star Lahib (8/1)
- 2012 – Number Theory (8/1)
Haydock Race Times and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)
- 1:35 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 5f RTV
- 2:05 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV
- 2:40 – bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 3:15 – bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 3:50 – bet365 Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-80) 6f RTV
- 4:25 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
- 4:55 -Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365.com Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 7f RTV