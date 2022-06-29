Old Newton Cup 2022 | Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Old Newton Cup 2022 is another of the big horse races this Saturday (2nd July). Run at Haydock Park over 1m4f, this competitive handicap holds a first prize of £77,000 so it’s no surprise we are set for another competitive renewal.



With that in mind, we take a look at the 2022 Old Newton Cup runners, key trends and betting, plus look at each horses probability of winning ahead of Saturday’s Haydock Park (3:15pm) handicap.

RELATED: Haydock Park Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

Which Horses Have The Best Chance Of Winning The 2022 Old Newton Cup?

The William Haggas-trained GAASSEE @ 5/2 with 888Sport has been popular in the betting for the 2022 Old Newton Cup and has been put in as the clear favourite with the bookmakers. If making the final runners, then based on his current Old Newton Cup odds, he’s got a 29% chance of winning the race on Saturday afternoon.

This improving 4 year-old has caught the eye of many horse racing fans after winning his last four races and depsite being hiked up another 7lbs here in the ratings, looks a typical Haggas horse that could easily progress into Listed or Group company. If successful, the horse will be the first Old Newton Cup winner for the William Haggas yard.

Next best in the betting is, in fact, another Haggas-trained runner – Mahrajaan @ 6/1 with 888Sport, which would give the horse a 14% chance of winning, while Trawlerman @ 7/1 with 888Sport, who represents the 1998-winning yard of John Gosden, would have a 12.5% probability of crossing the winning line in front.

You can see the latest 2022 Old Newton Cup odds and the probability of each horses chance of winning the race in our 888Sport betting table below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Lancashire Oaks 2022 | Which Horse Has The Best Chance Of Winning?

Old Newton Cup 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Old Newton Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker GAASSEE 5/2 29% MAHRAJAAN 6/1 14% TRAWLERMAN 7/1 12.5% GET SHIRTY 10/1 9% LIVERPOOL KNIGHT 10/1 9% SOMETHING ENTICING 12/1 8% SECRET SHADOW 12/1 8% BRENTFORD HOPE 14/1 7% INCHICORE 14/1 7% BRILLIANT LIGHT 14/1 7% TOPANTICIPATION 14/1 7% FANCY MAN 16/1 6% STAR CALIBER 16/1 6% ENFRANCHISE 16/1 6% RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE 20/1 5% RAYMOND TUSK 20/1 5% MOVING LIGHT 20/1 5% IT’S GOOD TO LAUGH 25/1 4% VINDOLANDA 25/1 4% ON TO VICTORY 25/1 4% LOVE IS GOLDEN 25/1 4% TORCELLO 33/1 3% MORANDO 33/1 3%

All odds correct as of 12:30 BST on Weds, 29 June and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Old Newton Cup?



🕙Time: 3:15pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park

💰 Winner: £77,310

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Old Newton Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Old Newton Cup using our key trends and stats

18/20 – Had won a race over 1m4f before

15/20 – Aged 5 or younger

15/20 – Won no more than 5 times before

14/20 – Officially rated between 89 and 97

14/20 – Drawn in stall 13 or lower

14/20 – Had won at least 3 times before

13/20 – Carried 9-1 or less

12/20 – Favourites placed in the top 4

11/20 – Aged 4 years-old

10/20 – Irish or USA bred

10/20 – Carried 8-12 or less

9/20 – Raced within the last 7 days

8/20 – Winners that came from the top 3 in the betting

8/20 – Placed horses (top three) from stall 4

6/20 – Had won a race at Haydock before

6/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out

5/20 – Won last time out

3/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 11.5/1

Recent Old Newton Cup Winners

2021 – Alounak (14/1)

2020 – Deja (5/1)

2019 – Kelly’s Dino (14/1)

2018 – Rainbow Rebel (12/1)

2017 – Dylan Mouth (25/1)

2016 – Tawdeea (8/1)

2015 – Notarised (12/1)

2014 – De Rigueur (9/1)

2013 – Star Lahib (8/1)

2012 – Number Theory (8/1)

Haydock Race Times and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)