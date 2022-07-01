ITV Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sat 2nd July

ITV horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Saturday 22nd July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the LIVE ITV racing from Sandown Park on Coral Eclipse day, plus the cameras are also at Haydock Park with the Old Newton Cup and Lancashire Oaks the features.
Sea On Time (1st 6/5), One Nation (1st 11/8) and Mucuna (1st 6/5) made it three winners from four on Friday
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 40/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
FREE WIND @ 15/8 with BetUK – 2.40 Haydock
Trainer John Gosden has a cracking record in the Lancashire Oaks – winning the race 8 times. He’s got another live chance this year too with Free Wind, who was last seen winning the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster back in September. Gone well fresh in the past and connections are sure to tap into his proven stamina.
HEREDIA @ 5/4 with BetUK – 3.00 Sandown
4-from-4 after winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time out. Still looks a tad green so you feel there will be even more to come from this Richard Hannon runner. She deserves to take her chance up into Listed company.
GAASEE @ 6/4 with BetUK – 3.15 Haydock
On a roll, winning his last four. Up 7lbs more here but connections have been patient with the horse since that last run to protect his handicap mark. Good draw in 5 and looks another William Haggas runner that could easily progress outside handicap company in the coming months.
VADENI @ 13/8 with BetUK – 3.35 Sandown
French Derby winner from this season that landed that Chantilly race by an easy 5 lenghts. Taking on the older horses here but gets a handy 10lbs allowance from then and the fact connections supplemented him earlier this week for £50k indicates the horse has come out of that last run very well.
