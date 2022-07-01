ITV Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sat 2nd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ITV horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Saturday 22nd July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the LIVE ITV racing from Sandown Park on Coral Eclipse day, plus the cameras are also at Haydock Park with the Old Newton Cup and Lancashire Oaks the features.



Sea On Time (1st 6/5), One Nation (1st 11/8) and Mucuna (1st 6/5) made it three winners from four on Friday

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 40/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

FREE WIND @ 15/8 with BetUK – 2.40 Haydock



Trainer John Gosden has a cracking record in the Lancashire Oaks – winning the race 8 times. He’s got another live chance this year too with Free Wind, who was last seen winning the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster back in September. Gone well fresh in the past and connections are sure to tap into his proven stamina.

4-from-4 after winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time out. Still looks a tad green so you feel there will be even more to come from this Richard Hannon runner. She deserves to take her chance up into Listed company.

On a roll, winning his last four. Up 7lbs more here but connections have been patient with the horse since that last run to protect his handicap mark. Good draw in 5 and looks another William Haggas runner that could easily progress outside handicap company in the coming months.

French Derby winner from this season that landed that Chantilly race by an easy 5 lenghts. Taking on the older horses here but gets a handy 10lbs allowance from then and the fact connections supplemented him earlier this week for £50k indicates the horse has come out of that last run very well.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 40/1/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

RELATED: Sandown Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Sandown races

RELATED: Haydock Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Haydock races