Templegate Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 2nd July

Contents
Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 2nd July 2022
- 2.25 Sandown: CHECKANCHALLENGE (NAP): @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 3.00 Sandown: HEREDIA (NB): @ 11/10 with BetUK
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
- 2.25 Sandown: CHECKANDCHALLENGE (NAP): @ 4/1 with BetUK
Down the field in the 2000 Guineas last time but into slightly calmer waters here. Before that had won well at Wolverhampton and Newcastle – with the last of those a Listed win so clearly a horse with a fair bit of ability.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
- 3.00 Sandown: HEREDIA (NB): @ 11/10 with BetUK
4-from-4 so far and impressive in winning at Royal Ascot last time out. Looks the sort to have more to come and can continue it’s winning run here for the Richard Hannon yard.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Sandown Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Sandown races
RELATED: Haydock Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Haydock races
Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 2nd July 2022)
- 1.50 Sandown: EXISTENT: @ 10/1 with BetUK
- 2.25 Sandown: CHECKANDCHALLENGE (NAP): @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 3.00 Sandown: HEREDIA @ 11/10 with BetUK
- 3.35 Sandown: VADENI @ 7/4 with BetUK
- 2.05 Haydock: DUTY BOUND @ 19/2 with BetUK
- 2.40 Haydock: SEA LA ROSA @ 5/1 with BetUK
- 3.15 Haydock: GAASSEE @ 11/8 with BetUK
Bet Templegate Tips
Click the slip below to back the Sun’s Templegate best bets in an e/w double @ 19/2 with BetUK
RELATED: Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 2nd July
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets