Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England, two from north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Northern Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

Yesterday was yet another successful day of tips, with our NAP, Inspiral, winning for Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot. Let’s hope for even more winners today!

The meetings from Ascot, Down Royal, Ayr, Perth, Newmarket and Redcar all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Haydock and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.14pm at Ayr, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Haydock.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Down Royal and one from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Down Royal, Ayr, Perth, Newmarket, Redcar, Haydock and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – FENNOR CROSS @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.10 Down Royal



Our NAP of the day comes from the racing over in Northern Ireland where we have selected Fennor Cross to triumph in the Mount Charles Handicap over 1m2f75y.

This John McConnell trained 5-year-old has won three of his last four races, with the other being a second place finish at Gowran Park. Fennor Cross won impressively last time out at Cork, when he won as a relative outsider at 9/2, but kept on really well to lead towards the finish and see the race out.

Fennor Cross will be one of the favourites here today and here at SportsLens, we think he has every chance of making it back-to-back wins under the ride of Donagh O’Connor.

NEXT BEST – MONAADAH @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 3.05 Ascot

Our Next best bet of the day comes from the second race on the final day of the Royal Ascot Festival, where we have sided with the Saeed bin Suroor trained Monaadah to win.

Tis 3-year-old colt has won on all three of his racing starts, all over the seven furlong distance. Monaadah won off a mark of 10st 2lbs last time out at Kempton, but runs off 13 pounds lighter than that today. Have the handicappers missed a trick here? We think so!

Should go really well with Jim Crowley in the saddle, who has been on Monaadah‘s back for all three of his racing triumphs. Big player at a fantastic price.

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Down Royal, Ayr, Perth, Newmarket, Redcar, Haydock and Lingfield on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Crypto Force @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Monaadah (NB) @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Hurricane Lane @ 4/5 with Bet UK

4.20 Campanelle @ 17/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Blackrod @ 9/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Honiton @ 15/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Trueshan @ 6/5 with Bet UK

Down Royal Horse Racing Tips

2.00 A Shine Undine @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.35 Rock Of Candy @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Fennor Cross (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Atavique @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Urban Oasis @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Storm Steps @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Dancila @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.14 Mas Poder @ 6/1 with Bet UK

1.49 Sipahsalar @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.24 Aasser @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.59 March Law @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.34 Lullaby Bay @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.14 Nearly A Gonna @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.54 Oot Ma Way @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

1.42 Maifalki @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.17 Castledown @ 27/10 with Bet UK

2.52 Sword Of Fate @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.27 Shareef Star @ NR with Bet UK

4.07 Charlie Uberalles @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.46 Well Planted @ 6/5 with Bet UK

5.18 Young William @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.32 Bresson @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.07 Misscall @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.42 First Ruler @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.17 Reverend Hubert @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.52 Open Mind @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.32 Brazen Bolt @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.09 Antiphon @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

1.37 Sound Pressure @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.12 Hellenista @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.47 Hostelry @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.22 Wizard D’Amour @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.02 Beauzon @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.38 Thin Lizzy @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.13 Golden Prosperity @ 16/1 with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Sea On Time @ 4/11 with Bet UK

6.35 Kimngrace @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.10 Machito @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Quick Change @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Dulla Bhatti @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.45 Fylde Coast @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

5.18 Dark Kris @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.50 Bargain @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Daring Guest @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Zero Carbon @ 15/8 with Bet UK

7.30 Rita Rana @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Forge Valley Lad @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Semser @ 13/2 with Bet UK

