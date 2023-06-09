AS we race toward the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown there is a huge 100 year-old Belmont Stakes trend that this year’s Preakness Stakes winner – National Treasure – will need to overcome. Find out more on this incredible stat below.



Preakness Winner National Treasure Has 101 Year Belmont Stakes Stat Against Him

If you like your horse racing stats – then we’ve got a monster one for you ahead of this Saturday’s 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes.

It’s a Belmont Stakes trend that is over 100 years old and dates back to 1922.

So, here goes. The last Preakness Stakes winner to follow-up in the Belmont Stakes that also didn’t run in the Kentucky Derby was a horse called Pillory in 1922!

That was a massive 101 years ago now and with this year’s Preakness Stakes winner NATIONAL TREASURE also not running in this season’s Kentucky Derby he’ll be the latest horse to try and kick this monster Belmont Stakes stat into touch.

How Many Preakness Stakes Winners Have Followed-up In The Belmont Stakes?

Since all three of the Triple Crown races (Kentucky Derby, Preaknes Stakes and Belmont Stakes) were all staged in in the same season (1875), we’ve seen 31 horses with both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Of those 31 winners, 18 have won ONLY the Preakness and Belmont races, with their also being 13 Triple Crown heroes.

The first horse to win both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes was Cloverbrook in 1877, while the most recent was the 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify.

Trainer Bob Baffert and Jockey John R Velazquez Hunting Their Third Belmont Stakes Wins

Trainer Bob Baffert, who is responsible for National Treasure, has won the Belmont Stakes twice before – in 2018 with Justify and in 2015 with American Pharoah, who were also both Triple Crown winners.

Veteran jockey John R Velazquez is also on the two mark in the Belmont Stakes – taking the Run for the Carnations in 2007 on Rags to Riches and in 2012 with Union Rags.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

